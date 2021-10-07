We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Park
  China
  Xi'an City Sports Park Landscape Improvement Project / China Northwest Architecture Design And Research Institute

Xi’an City Sports Park Landscape Improvement Project / China Northwest Architecture Design And Research Institute

Save this project
Xi’an City Sports Park Landscape Improvement Project / China Northwest Architecture Design And Research Institute

Osmanthus Square. Image © Jin ZhangBasketball Court. Image © Jin ZhangDredging Greening. Image © Jin ZhangBasketball Court. Image © Jin Zhang+ 36

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Park
Xi'an, China
  • Design Team:Yang Tong, Deqiang Gong, Yue Wu, Chunlin Zhang, Sicong Lei, Yun Bi, Geng Yan, Xuanyi Zhang, Hao Yang, Zhe Wang, Yechen Fu, Wenhao Guo, Jichu Zhang
  • Engineering Design:Chengzhao Yong, Yunqiang Hong, Jianhua Li
  • Landscape Design:Yang Tong, Deqiang Gong, Yue Wu, Chunlin Zhang, Sicong Lei, Yun Bi, Geng Yan, Xuanyi Zhang, Hao Yang, Zhe Wang, Yechen Fu, Wenhao Guo, Jichu Zhang
  • The Client:Xi’an Economic Development City Sports Culture Industry Co., LTD
  • City:Xi'an
  • Country:China
Osmanthus Square. Image © Jin Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. Xi 'an City Sports Park, which was built in 2006, is located north of Longshou and close to xi 'a municipal government. With the 14th National Games to be held in Xi 'an in 2021 as an opportunity, an exploratory renovation of the Xi’an City Sports Park is underway. 

Aerial view. Image © Jin Zhang
Aerial view. Image © Jin Zhang
Reshaping the Image (East Entrance, Osmanthus Square, South Entrance). The first step of the design is to rebuild the boundaries based on the characteristics of specific scenarios while retaining the functional space of the passage. 

The east entrance faces serve as the main pedestrian entrance during the National Games, it renews the overall landscape of the sports park through the integration of water landscapes and greenery. 

East Entrance. Image © TRIMONT Image
The Osmanthus Square serves as a traffic hub and an important visual focal point within the park. Inspired by the ticking clock, the hour pointer of the area changes with gradations of light and shade, indicating the vitality and perpetual movement of sports. 

Aerial view of the Osmanthus Square. Image © Jin Zhang
Osmanthus Square. Image © Jin Zhang
The south entrance was an abandoned water landscape, before the renovation. Through the simple form to reshaping the new appearance. The ivory translucent Logo Wall increases the vitality, publicity, and attraction of the south entrance. 

South Entrance. Image © Yang Tong
Ecological Rehabilitation (Dredging, Greening). Dredging starts from three aspects: water purification, water ecological restoration, and sediment remediation. A nature-based solution is adopted to improve water flow, restore the underwater ecological base, realize the natural integration of waters and greenery so that every corner of the park will be immersed in a natural, dynamic and ecological atmosphere. 

Dredging Greening. Image Courtesy of China Northwest Architecture Design and Research Institute
Dredging Greening. Image © Jin Zhang
Dredging Greening. Image © Jin Zhang
Spur Vitality (Roller Skating Rink, Jogging Path). The original facilities of the roller skating rink are old and creaked. Through spatial analysis, the project decides to update most of the infrastructure, and build a  “ZHESUO Gallery” in the surroundings to provide shading to people while adding more vigor to the place. After the renovation, the roller rink has become a popular area of the park. 

Roller Skating Rink. Image © Jin Zhang
By analyzing the demands of people’s activities, the functions of the jogging path around the lake are rearranged. Instead of the traditional single and linear design, various functions are added in this area to reorganize the functions, enrich the colors and enhance the vitality. 

Roller Skating Rink. Image © Jin Zhang
Roller Skating Rink. Image © Yang Tong
Space Renovation (Basketball Court). In the basketball court area, the design takes sports demand and spurring vitality and potentials as the fundamental goal instead of following a common style. The renovated basketball court, with the colorful ground and artistic modeling of the surrounding fence, indicates the free and unconstrained temperament of sports. 

Basketball Court. Image © Jin Zhang
Basketball Court. Image © Jin Zhang
Basketball Court. Image © Jin Zhang
Function Supplement ((Drinking Water, Marking System). Part of the original facilities in the park is old. In this renovation, the signs of the drinking water area are upgraded and added for daily use.

Drinking Water. Image © Jin Zhang
Dredging Greening. Image © Jin Zhang
Project gallery

Project location

Address:168#, Xi’an Economic and Technological Development Zone, Shaanxi Province, China

About this office
China Northwest Architecture Design and Research Institute
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkChina
Osmanthus Square. Image © Jin Zhang

西安城市运动公园景观改造提升项目 / 中国建筑西北设计研究院

