Explore the Future of Architect Education at Graphisoft's Digital Event

Graphisoft will host its annual global event online, September 14-16. Building Together 2021 will offer insights into the most challenging and critical issues facing architects and engineers today. Through a carefully curated online program, the conference will highlight critical themes in the AEC industry, with more than 30 leading architects and experts from around the world participating.

The conference will delve into such topics — among others — as the growing focus on sustainability and climate resistance and architecture's role in fostering equity and social justice. On Day 1 of the conference, there will be a special focus on educating the architects of the future. The roundtable debate will be followed by the presentation of the results of Graphisoft's global recruitment survey entitled Hiring the Next Generation of Architects. The results will reveal what companies look for when hiring new talent, as well as what students, fresh graduates, and new hires should focus on when applying for jobs in their chosen field.

Educating the architects of the future – what are the tools for success?

Preparing young people for jobs that might not even exist yet poses challenges for the educational system. What does this mean for architecture schools? In a best-case scenario, architecture students should be prepared to face the challenges of the industry in 5-10 years — not where the AEC industry is today. How can universities hit a fast-moving target? Can they respond effectively to the changing expectations of the AEC industry? Is it all about a ‘less drawing, more tech’ approach?

These are pressing issues, especially when considering the changing role and importance of architecture in our lives. As sustainability, technology, smart solutions, inclusivity, connectivity, and diversity all become part of the status quo, architecture education should be ready to manage these new challenges and meet changing needs.

Back to the future

Deeper integration of BIM into the curriculum is the future of higher education in architecture – this is the deep-held conviction of many AEC industry members. It’s now proven that implementing BIM workflows in design processes has a significant competitive advantage compared to firms that have not yet made the technological switch. The introduction of the proper use of software and building information technology at an early stage creates a competitive advantage for the individuals who gain this expertise – and contributes to the productivity of the AEC industry as a whole.

From applicant to employee

To learn what leading AEC industry experts' thoughts are on the topic, Graphisoft is organizing a special roundtable discussion to discover the driving forces behind the future of architect education. The much-anticipated topic is included on Day 1 of Graphisoft’s Building Together Digital Event, which will take place September 14-16.

In addition to the lessons learned from the debate, Graphisoft also wants to explore the opinion of architectural firms about their challenges when hiring new talent. Too often, firms report struggling to bridge the gap between attracting quality candidates and training them to become contributing employees. Do AEC industry employers consider the level of BIM education of the new hires’ university studies? Is there really a demand for BIM and software knowledge or are architectural practices more interested in the architectural portfolio?

Participate and anticipate

Graphisoft's global recruitment survey covers more than 15 countries and will offer an overview of employers’ thought as well as remarkable insights for local markets. Graphisoft not only believes that students, fresh graduates, and new hires can widely benefit from investing their time and effort in BIM studies — the company is also eager to include the main takeaways from the research as input for its global education strategy.

If you manage or work for an architecture practice, you can contribute to the success of this survey by filling out the Graphisoft Recruitment Survey questionnaire. For more information and to register for the Building Together 2021 conference, please visit: https://buildingtogether.graphisoft.com/