We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Spain
  5. Canto Petirrojo Winery / Faber 1900

Canto Petirrojo Winery / Faber 1900

Save this project
Canto Petirrojo Winery / Faber 1900

© Clara Larrea© Clara Larrea© Clara Larrea© Clara Larrea+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Winery, Adaptive Reuse
Quintana del Pidio, Spain
  • Architects: Faber 1900
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1753
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Clara Larrea
  • Lead Architect: Dionisio Rodríguez Douze
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea

A landscape. Vineyards. A Sea of ​​vineyards surrounds the village. An area of ​​the winery district. In the lower part. Wineries are abused by time and by human beings. Drafts that are asking for help through their demolished buildings on the ground floor. Buildings of which only the trace remains over the years.

Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea
Save this picture!
Winery Plan
Winery Plan
Save this picture!
Plan and Elevation
Plan and Elevation
Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea

 A client. An interest. A sweetheart. A memory. A way of counting things. Many years in the world of good wines. A concern. Do not stop.

Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea
Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea
Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea

One criterion. Three materials. Existing (Rock, stone, earth). Structural (reinforced concrete). Microstructural (solid perforated brick). The existing drafts are recovered, those that are in good condition, and the ruined ones are cleaned. They are reinforced and joined by reinforced concrete vaults. 

Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea
Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea

An intervention-No intervention. One criterion. Three materials. Existing (Rock, stone, earth). Structural (reinforced concrete). Microstructural (solid perforated brick). The existing drafts are recovered, those that are in good condition, and the ruined ones are cleaned. They are reinforced and joined by reinforced concrete vaults. 

Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea
Save this picture!
Winery Sections
Winery Sections
Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea

Gratitude. A result. A function. A return from the wine to the land from which it came. A smile... Without moving your lips.

Save this picture!
© Clara Larrea
© Clara Larrea

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:09370 Quintana del Pidio, Burgos, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Faber 1900
Office

Products

SteelStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain
Cite: "Canto Petirrojo Winery / Faber 1900" [Bodega canto petirrojo / Faber 1900] 30 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967502/canto-petirrojo-winery-faber-1900> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream