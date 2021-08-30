We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Pavilion Extension / Ashworth Parkes Architects

Pavilion Extension / Ashworth Parkes Architects

Pavilion Extension / Ashworth Parkes Architects

© Matthew Smith© Matthew Smith© Matthew Smith© Matthew Smith+ 27

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Cambridge, United Kingdom
© Matthew Smith
© Matthew Smith

Text description provided by the architects. The client runs his own construction company, which built the project. The site is part of a range of heavy brick-built barns that sit within the curtilage of a Grade 1 listed manor house in a village outside Cambridge.

© Matthew Smith
© Matthew Smith
© Matthew Smith
© Matthew Smith

He approached us to add a small extension that would double the size of the space that was currently serving as both his dining space and kitchen, add a boot room, a utility space, and a larder and to open up the rather gloomy interior, and maximize the daylight and the views to the mature garden. The barns were originally converted to residential in 1999.

© Matthew Smith
© Matthew Smith
Plan
Plan
© Matthew Smith
© Matthew Smith

The solution was to keep the kitchen in the same location, adding a new larder; to extend out into the garden with a new ‘pavilion’ that would house the larger sitting and dining areas; to house the new boot room and utility within a new lead roofed structure to the side.

© Matthew Smith
© Matthew Smith
Section Through Utility Space
Section Through Utility Space

The inspiration for the design was the traditional conservatory. The structure is orientated directly to the South. The walls of glass ensure that it allows in the maximum daylight possible to penetrate deep into the plan, minimize the impact of the new building on the old, whilst the details of the design, the heavy roof, the glass specification, and the brise soleil help to maintain a steady temperature throughout summer and winter. Mirrored stainless steel columns, which dissolve into the landscape, and the ‘glass to glass’ corner makes the weighty, timber coffered ceiling appear to float, whilst giving a sense of place for family gatherings and dinner parties.

© Matthew Smith
© Matthew Smith

Remotely operated, concealed, copper blinds give protection from the low winter sun and bouncing a warm glow up onto the soffit of the ceiling. The large sliding door when open connects the space directly to the garden outside.

© Matthew Smith
© Matthew Smith

Project gallery

Ashworth Parkes Architects
Cite: "Pavilion Extension / Ashworth Parkes Architects" 30 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967498/pavilion-extension-ashworth-parkes-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

