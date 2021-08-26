We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Grand Palais Éphémère is Paris’ New Arts Venue During the Restoration of Its 19th Century Counterpart

Grand Palais Éphémère is Paris’ New Arts Venue During the Restoration of Its 19th Century Counterpart

Grand Palais Éphémère is Paris’ New Arts Venue During the Restoration of Its 19th Century Counterpart

While the 19th century Grand Palais is undergoing renovation, a temporary structure will take its place in hosting Paris’ major art events. Located on Champs de Mars, between the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire, Grand Palais Éphémère designed Wilmotte & Associés is a modular project featuring a dramatic curved roof echoing the structures of the Expositions Universelles. Photographer Jad Sylla captures the new landmark of the Parisian art scene while also illustrating the construction process of this creative display of engineering.

© Jad Sylla Photography

© Jad Sylla Photography
© Jad Sylla Photography

The project inserts itself within the prestigious site along its central compositional axis. Rising 20 meters tall, the volume doesn’t dominate its surroundings, leaving the École Militaire to tower over the immediate area. Sensible to current environmental imperatives, the project is designed explicitly for disassembly and reuse. Comprising of 44 prefabricated timber arches, the modular structure can be repurposed after its dismantling and re-assembled in multiple configurations. In addition, the timber used was harvested from sustainably managed forests.

© Jad Sylla Photography
© Jad Sylla Photography
© Jad Sylla Photography
© Jad Sylla Photography

The translucent material wrapping the design reveals the structural framework in a celebration of engineering that references the Tour Eiffel. The exterior double skin also has acoustic and thermal insulation properties. The interior features an upper-level viewing platform, and the flexible space allows for a wide range of programming, with the new structure becoming a dynamic presence both in its urban context and within the Parisian art scene.

© Jad Sylla Photography
© Jad Sylla Photography
© Jad Sylla Photography
© Jad Sylla Photography

The project was inaugurated in June and will be in place until the fall of 2024 when the restoration project of the Grand Palais is set for completion. The 10,000 square-meter space will host art exhibitions, fashion shows, Fiac and Paris Photo events, as well as the judo and wrestling competitions during the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

  • Architect : Wilmotte et Associés
  • Engineers : Chabanne Ingénierie
  • Acoustics: Lamoureux acoustics
  • Control and coordination: Socotec Construction

 Images via Jad Sylla Photography

Grand Palais Éphémère during construction. Image © Jad Sylla Photography
Grand Palais Éphémère during construction. Image © Jad Sylla Photography
Grand Palais Éphémère during construction. Image © Jad Sylla Photography
Grand Palais Éphémère during construction. Image © Jad Sylla Photography

Andreea Cutieru
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Grand Palais Éphémère is Paris’ New Arts Venue During the Restoration of Its 19th Century Counterpart" 26 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967460/grand-palais-ephemere-is-paris-new-arts-venue-during-the-restoration-of-its-19th-century-counterpart> ISSN 0719-8884

