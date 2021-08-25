We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. West Half / ODA

West Half / ODA

Save this project
West Half / ODA

© Scott Frances© Scott Frances© Scott Frances© Scott Frances+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Washington, United States
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Text description provided by the architects. ODA’s process, just like their design, is fractal by nature - thinking about how cities are made up of small units of life, that operate independently yet are bound by a shared community. This concept has manifested in an iconic new structure in Washington DC’s Navy Yard. West Half, a newly completed multi-family residential complex, houses 465 apartments, nearly 1000 people, in a single square block. And yet the internal circulation of the building, the curated multi-level amenities, rich access to outdoor space, and the cascading nature of the facade creates a connection at the street level and gives the building a transparent, approachable feel, while the bright yellow underbelly of the cantilevers delivers a subliminal layer of color theory 101: Happiness.

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Like most projects, ODA executed architecture, interior design, and landscape design. The three-pronged approach gave the building a thorough narrative: from the three-dimensional patterns of the lobby interiors that mimic the facade, to the amenities that punctuate the building with pockets of color and life, to the extensive terrace landscaping with first-of-its-kind built-in planters that allow the building’s exterior to grow and change with the seasons.

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

At West Half, ground-up, the cascading 10-story residential building is filled with unique apartment layouts that break the typical D.C. building mass into a more human scale that connects the indoor-outdoor and increases the amount of light and air. ODA stacked the floors on an inward trajectory that allows for ample outdoor terraces on the facade, and a unique inner courtyard filled with cantilevered apartments. West Half also provides some of the best views of the ballpark from the private rooftop lounge (designed by Venus Williams) as well as via the terraces on the penthouse units. 

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

For ODA and their partner JBG Smith, West Half Street was an opportunity to create a distinct sense of place in a burgeoning new neighborhood. Firmly positioned in the sightline of Nationals Park, West Half also had the extra pressure of being highly visible to the 50 million people that either tune in or visit the Nationals each year. The goal was to encourage richer, deeper, more unified experiences for residents, tourists, and stadium-goers alike.

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

“The main challenge of the project was to develop an innovative approach that would comply with the strict Washington D.C. regulations for privately developed buildings while creating something iconic for the neighborhood,” said JBG Smith.

Youthful, airy, and energetic, the interiors at West Half Street are pockets of excitement themselves, defined by gently angled elements, minimalistic details, and a few tectonic finishes. The building’s indoor-outdoor connection is bolstered by interior elements such as the large indoor gym, which is exposed to the elements through an adjacent inner courtyard, as well as the landscaped rooftop pool and resident lounge.

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

ODA incorporated innovative sustainable strategies into West Half, such as cisterns that harvested water for the building’s irrigation as well as extensive green roofs that occupy 50% of the roof, resulting in its LEED Gold certification. 

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Navy Yard, Washington, DC, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ODA New York
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
Cite: "West Half / ODA" 25 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967398/west-half-oda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream