We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. First House / HANGHAR

First House / HANGHAR

Save this project
First House / HANGHAR

© Luis Diaz Diaz© Luis Diaz Diaz© Luis Diaz Diaz© Luis Diaz Diaz+ 15

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: HANGHAR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Diaz Diaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Marset, Adobe, AutoCAD, Huguet Ceramica, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architect: Eduardo Mediero
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the renovation of a 160m2 apartment in a 1950s building in the south of Spain. The building, the first reinforced concrete high-rise in the city, was built with poor construction materials which lead to the decision of having to demolish the entire apartment and rebuild from scratch. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The owners, a retired couple who wanted to move back to the city after years of living in the suburbs, wanted a space that could accommodate everyday needs whilst simultaneously be able to host friends and family. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Wonder and disguise played a crucial role in this project. The house’s storage, a series of linear built-in-place cabinets, organize and structure the space, defining a volumetric perimeter that carries the materiality of the project. The result is a finely delimited, open space that refuses to express its program but allows for multiple possibilities to co-exist. The apartment consists of two main spatial elements: six white oak wardrobes that organize the access to bedrooms and bathrooms and two deep-green metallic cabinets that act as storage and define the cooking area. Made of thin, perforated steel, these cabinets ambiguously mask and showcase the owner’s possessions. Tableware, linen, clothes, cleaning supplies, or food are unintentionally staged together. The cooking area is highlighted by a green, terrazzo piece that serves as the kitchen countertop. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The materials are refined but direct and simple. The flooring of the house is solved with one material: 10x60 cm off-white, ceramic tiles that are turned 45 degrees in order to express its independence. At the very end, a T-shaped space holds the most public area of the house. It is defined by large, oak windows, that frame the views towards the city’s main boulevard and flood the room with natural light.

Save this picture!
© Luis Diaz Diaz
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Murcia, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HANGHAR
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "First House / HANGHAR" [Casa First House / HANGHAR] 31 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967365/first-house-hanghar> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream