Graham Foundation Announces Names of 2021 Organizations Grant Recipients

The Graham Foundation has announced the award of 69 new scholarships to individuals around the world who support architectural projects. The funded projects represent diverse lines of research with original ideas that advance our understanding of the designed environment.

Selected from more than 500 proposals, the funded projects include exhibitions, publications, films, and performances that promote rigorous academic study, stimulate experimentation, and foster critical discourse in architecture. Innovative projects are led by established and emerging architects, artists, curators, filmmakers, historians, and photographers, among other professionals.

In the 2021 edition, the list of beneficiaries includes professionals based in different parts of the world:

Log 50, 53, 54, 55
Anyone Corporation
Publication

Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place
High Museum Of Art
Exhibition

Repair Manual
Places Journal
Publication

Cleaning Up?
The Architectural League Of New York
Publication

Christopher Kulendran Thomas: Another World
Institute Of Contemporary Arts
Exhibition

Dara Birnbaum’s “Note(s): Work(ing) Process(es) Re: Concerns (That Take On / Deal With)”
Primary Information
Publication

A Country is not a House / Ronald Rail + Virginia San Fratello
Arizona State University Art Museum
Exhibition

Lampo Folio
Lampo
Publication

Casa Manifiesto
Proyector
Publication

Indigenous ways of being, knowing, doing and connecting in architecture, 2021-22 lectura series
Arizona State University-Indigenous Design Collaborative
Public Program

New Middles: From Main Street to Megalopolis, What Is The Future Of The Middle City?: 2021 Exhibition, Exhibit Columbus
Landmark Columbus Foundation
Exhibition

PLAT 11-0
Rice University-School Of Architecture
Publication

JAE Fellows
Association Of Collegiate Schools Of Architecture
Publication

LIGA-Archivos
Liga-Space For Architecture
Website

Nature X Humanity: Oxman Architects
San Francisco Museum Of Modern Art
Exhibition

The Black Schoolhouse Manual
The Black School
Publication

Schindler House 1922-2022: an anthology of existences
Mark Center for Art and Architecture, Los Angeles, at the Schindler House
Public Program

WASH Magazine
The School Of Architecture
Publication

Reset: Towards a New Commons
Center for Architecture
Exhibition

Radical Logic: On the Work of Ensamble Studio
Mas Context
Publication

CROP #9 Shed
Texas Tech University-College of Architecture
Publication

Vkhutemas: Laboratory of the Avant-Grade, 1920-1930
The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art-Irwin S- Chanin School of Architecture
Exhibition

Thresholds 50: Before After
Massachusetts Institute of Technology-School of Architecture and Planning
Publication

Heather Hart: Afrotecture (Re)Collection
The University at Buffalo Art Galleries
Exhibition

Chicago Design Database Network
Design Trust Chicago
Website

A Program of Complete Disordering
Materials & Applications
Public Program

POOL, Issue No. 07
University of California, Los Angeles-Department of Architecture and Urban Design
Publication

A New Grammar of Ornament
The Drawing Center
Exhibition

Stateless Heritage
The Mosaic Rooms
Exhibition

American Framing: US Pavilion, 17th International Architecture Exhibition
University of Illinois at Chicago-College of Architecture Design, and the Arts
Exhibition

Accumulation: The Art, Architecture and Media of Climate Change
E-Flux Architecture
Publication

Modern Architecture in South Asia: The Project of Decolonization (1947-1985)
The Museum of Modern Art
Exhibition

Fresh Meat 13: Isolated / Collective
University of Illinois at Chicago-College of Architecture, Design, and the Art
Publication

Houses of Tomorrow
Elmhurst Art Museum
Exhibition

SAY IT LOUD - The National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) 50th Anniversary Exhibition
National Organization of Minority Architects
Exhibition

Telesis, Volumes IV: “Habitation” and V: “Adaptive Practice”
University of Oklahoma-Gibbs College of Architecture
Publication

Research Architecture: Provocations, Practices, and Propositions
Goldsmiths, University of London-Centre for Research Architecture
Publication

New York Review of Architecture, 2021
New York Review of Architecture
Publication

New City Critics
Urban Design Forum and the Architectural League of New York
Publication

Black Matter: Celebrating Black Spacial Practices from the Magical to the Mundane, Black in Design Conference 2021
Harvard University-Graduate School of Design-African American Student Union
Conference

ARCADE, Issue 39.1: Refraction
Northwest Architectural League
Publication

Gego: Weaving the Space In-Between. Art, Architecture, Desgin, and Craft at the Edge of Modernity
Yale University Press
Publication

Via Graham Foundation. For more information visit the official website Graham Foundation.

Mónica Arellano
Author

