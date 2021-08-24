The High House / RAVEL Architecture

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. The High House is configured as a boomerang to accentuate the natural curvature of the land. It perches at the brow of the hill in order to maximize the site’s 180-degree view. The street side of the home includes high walls to provide privacy while allowing plenty of light.

The canyon side of the home boasts floor-to-ceiling glass that beckons the City of Austin beyond. Canyon views are enjoyed from every room in this incomparable home.

Brief. To design a single floor home on a lot with an extreme slope. Position the home to take advantage of canyon and downtown views

Solutions. A board-formed retaining wall was placed in order to terrace the site for access. The retaining wall was made taller than necessary in order to become the main demising wall of the home. One side of the retaining wall is a driveway and pedestrian access, the other side is the home, held up on piers as tall as 30 feet.