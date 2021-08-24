We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. The High House / RAVEL Architecture

The High House / RAVEL Architecture

Save this project
The High House / RAVEL Architecture

© Chase Daniel© Chase Daniel© Chase Daniel© Chase Daniel+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Austin, United States
  • Architects: RAVEL Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chase Daniel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Fleetwood
Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

Text description provided by the architects. The High House is configured as a boomerang to accentuate the natural curvature of the land. It perches at the brow of the hill in order to maximize the site’s 180-degree view. The street side of the home includes high walls to provide privacy while allowing plenty of light.

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel
Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

The canyon side of the home boasts floor-to-ceiling glass that beckons the City of Austin beyond. Canyon views are enjoyed from every room in this incomparable home.

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel
Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

Brief. To design a single floor home on a lot with an extreme slope. Position the home to take advantage of canyon and downtown views

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

Solutions. A board-formed retaining wall was placed in order to terrace the site for access. The retaining wall was made taller than necessary in order to become the main demising wall of the home. One side of the retaining wall is a driveway and pedestrian access, the other side is the home, held up on piers as tall as 30 feet.

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RAVEL Architecture
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "The High House / RAVEL Architecture" 24 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967328/the-high-house-ravel-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream