We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. F35 House / Projetebem Arquitetura

F35 House / Projetebem Arquitetura

Save this project
F35 House / Projetebem Arquitetura

© Gabriel Konrath© Gabriel Konrath© Gabriel Konrath© Gabriel Konrath+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Eldorado do Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: Projetebem Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  552
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gabriel Konrath
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Investwood, Acquatec, Castelatto, Eccostone, Kömmlux, Piso mix, Uniflex
  • Lead Architects: Heriane Ramos e Eduardo Felin
  • Architects In Charge:Bruno Borges, Eduardo Felin, Heriane Ramos e Francine Dal Lago
  • Project Team:Gloria Uchasky, Helena Fernandes, Rafaela Koefender, Bianca Medeiros, Mariella Guerreiro, Gabriela Santana, Ligia Azevedo, Alessa Arias e Gabriela Campos
  • Landscape Design:Loro Paisagismo
  • City:Eldorado do Sul
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

Text description provided by the architects. The F35 house was designed for a small family with a busy social life. The project's challenge was to start with a structure that already existed and with the limits in the terrain setbacks. Therefore, the project was arranged as follows: on the ground floor is the social part of the house (living room, dining room, gourmet area, and spa), with the possibility of integration with the outside of the pool, and a more technical area (kitchen, laundry, swimming pool and locker room) to support the household’s routine.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

In the social area, internal and external cement flooring was used so that the transition between the floors was imperceptible. The wooden panel extends over different environments, integrates the residence, and hides the access to the technical area. The metallic staircase, on the other hand, is one of the highlights of this project, covered in stone up to the landing and covered with carpet from the landing to the second floor, presenting the feeling of access to the intimate area of the house, in this transitioning floors.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath
Save this picture!
North Elevation
North Elevation
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

The second floor consists of a family room, office, and four large bedrooms. To help with the lighting of the environments, we explored a garden in the center of the house, which can be observed both from the social area on the first floor and from the family room and office on the second floor. This effect brings discreet and cozy permeability to the home.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

For the facades, we use the cladding in viroc cementitious plates with black ACM finishes. The details in corten steel harmoniously contrast with the coldness of the other materials, balancing the symmetrical facade.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

The front garden involves the intention of creating a more sensory and intimate environment using plants such as lavender, rosemary, liriope, agapanthus, among others. In the infinity pool area, the bluegrasses mix with the vastness of the horizon with the natural preservation area that backs up the land until it reaches the river dividing the condominium from the skylight city.

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Konrath
© Gabriel Konrath

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Projetebem Arquitetura
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "F35 House / Projetebem Arquitetura" [Casa F35 / Projetebem Arquitetura] 05 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967315/f35-house-projetebem-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream