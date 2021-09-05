F35 House / Projetebem Arquitetura

+ 21

Houses • Eldorado do Sul, Brazil Architects: Projetebem Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 552 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Gabriel Konrath

Manufacturers: Investwood Acquatec, Castelatto, Eccostone, Kömmlux, Piso mix, Uniflex



Lead Architects: Heriane Ramos e Eduardo Felin

Architects In Charge: Bruno Borges, Eduardo Felin, Heriane Ramos e Francine Dal Lago

Project Team: Gloria Uchasky, Helena Fernandes, Rafaela Koefender, Bianca Medeiros, Mariella Guerreiro, Gabriela Santana, Ligia Azevedo, Alessa Arias e Gabriela Campos

Landscape Design: Loro Paisagismo

City: Eldorado do Sul

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The F35 house was designed for a small family with a busy social life. The project's challenge was to start with a structure that already existed and with the limits in the terrain setbacks. Therefore, the project was arranged as follows: on the ground floor is the social part of the house (living room, dining room, gourmet area, and spa), with the possibility of integration with the outside of the pool, and a more technical area (kitchen, laundry, swimming pool and locker room) to support the household’s routine.

In the social area, internal and external cement flooring was used so that the transition between the floors was imperceptible. The wooden panel extends over different environments, integrates the residence, and hides the access to the technical area. The metallic staircase, on the other hand, is one of the highlights of this project, covered in stone up to the landing and covered with carpet from the landing to the second floor, presenting the feeling of access to the intimate area of the house, in this transitioning floors.

The second floor consists of a family room, office, and four large bedrooms. To help with the lighting of the environments, we explored a garden in the center of the house, which can be observed both from the social area on the first floor and from the family room and office on the second floor. This effect brings discreet and cozy permeability to the home.

For the facades, we use the cladding in viroc cementitious plates with black ACM finishes. The details in corten steel harmoniously contrast with the coldness of the other materials, balancing the symmetrical facade.

The front garden involves the intention of creating a more sensory and intimate environment using plants such as lavender, rosemary, liriope, agapanthus, among others. In the infinity pool area, the bluegrasses mix with the vastness of the horizon with the natural preservation area that backs up the land until it reaches the river dividing the condominium from the skylight city.