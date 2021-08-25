We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. K House / OSO Architecture

K House / OSO Architecture

Save this project
K House / OSO Architecture

© Atelier Vincent Hecht© Atelier Vincent HechtCourtesy of OSOCourtesy of OSO+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: OSO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  96
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Atelier Vincent Hecht
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht

Text description provided by the architects. K House is situated in a dense urban neighborhood and faces a busy railway. The client’s family, who had lived on the site for several generations, saw the town grow from a quiet coastal suburb to a popular tourist destination. Now retired, the client wanted a spacious, single-story home without the extra rooms and stairways that were once needed to accommodate the extended family.

Save this picture!
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht

Normally the basic need for privacy and sound insulation would lead to a closed building. Here the design tries to do the opposite by opening up to the surroundings as much as possible. Windows of various shapes and sizes are carefully placed to frame pockets of nature that elude the city: the sky over the railway, the semi-enclosed garden, the patches of greenery outside low windows, and deep eaves.

Save this picture!
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of OSO
Courtesy of OSO

The roof is clad in steel and the exterior walls are finished with burnt wood. Their contrasting appearance – reflective metal over shaded black – highlights the thin profiles of the roof while de-emphasizing the dark walls. Visually the building is more legible as a series of surfaces than a volume with a clear shape. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OSO
Courtesy of OSO

The trusses in the skylights are the only visible structural elements of the building. They help span across the building in two directions, eliminating the need for columns inside the open plan. Because the trusses do not appear to connect with an obvious load diagram, they add an element of surprise amidst the otherwise delicate expression of the building. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OSO
Courtesy of OSO
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

From the inside, the skylights create another kind of experience. Oriented above the railway, they capture an abundance of light over the thick walls designed for acoustic insulation. Perceptually, the wide presence of the sky expands the limits of space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OSO
Courtesy of OSO

The roof planes – each one tilted at a different angle – play an important role in stiffening the structure. They also give shape and character to the different spaces within the open plan. Aesthetically, the informal mix of oblique surfaces reverberates with the clashing rooflines of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OSO
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "K House / OSO Architecture" 25 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967311/k-house-oso-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream