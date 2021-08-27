We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Sweden
  5. Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström

Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström

Save this project
Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström

© Clément Morin© Clément Morin© Clément Morin© Clément Morin+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Design Team:Moa Andrén, Tove Fogelström, Daniel Backlund, Pär Falkenäng, Oskar Wallin, Sara Sandkvist Gustafsson
  • Landscape Architect:Tora Bärnarp
  • Structural Engineer:Ulrika Jansson
  • City:Stockholm
  • Country:Sweden
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin

Text description provided by the architects. A series of spheres for playing, climbing, and hiding in a public park in Stockholm. Vårbergstoppen is a constructed hill in the southern suburbs of Stockholm. The artificial landscape was created in the 1960s using masses from the construction of the new subway lines. City landscape architect Holger Blom leads the work of creating the two artificial peaks surrounding a perfectly round crater with a diameter of 100 meters.

Save this picture!
© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin

The perfect geometries of the constructed landscape worked as inspiration for our work, designing a bird-watching tower, viewing platforms, signs, and playground equipment for the public park. As the suburbs of Vårberg and Skärholmen are being densified, the City of Stockholm is developing the landscape into a park with activities for all ages. A new playground is located near the entrance of the park, aimed at children of all ages.

Save this picture!
© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin
Save this picture!
© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin

A large orange ball has landed on the steep slope of the hill. It appears to be rolling down but is safely anchored to the ground. The perforated metal filters the light from outside during the day, and at night the illuminated interior lets out a soft glow. In the winter it acts as a starting point for the sledding slope, and in summer it works as a destination for little climbers of the hill.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The younger children in the sandbox can hide in three smaller spheres, made from solid wood and placed at a safe climbing height. One sphere has a slide, another one has a little bench and small holes for peeking out. The wooden spheres are machined from solid pieces of fir using a large CNC router. The inside is painted orange with linseed oil paint, and the outside is treated with linseed oil to withstand the hardships of the Swedish winter.

Save this picture!
© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin

The project is made in collaboration with Land Arkitektur, who has been responsible for the overall landscape architecture of the playground.

Save this picture!
© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vårberg, Skärholmen, Stockholm, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AndrénFogelström
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSweden
Cite: "Vårbergstoppen Playground Spheres / AndrénFogelström" 27 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967287/varbergstoppen-playground-spheres-andrenfogelstrom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream