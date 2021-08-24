We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Sou Fujimoto's House of Hungarian Music Nears Completion

Sou Fujimoto's House of Hungarian Music Nears Completion

Save this article
Sou Fujimoto's House of Hungarian Music Nears Completion

The House of Hungarian Music is taking shape within Budapest's City Park. With the structure and the design's distinctive roof completed, construction work is underway for the interior of the music hall. Nestled within the park's trees, the project designed by Sou Fujimoto features an extensive, horizontally uninterrupted glass volume topped by a perforated roof which allows natural light to penetrate all levels of the building.

Courtesy of Liget BudapestCourtesy of Liget BudapestCourtesy of Liget BudapestCourtesy of Liget Budapest+ 24

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Liget Budapest
Courtesy of Liget Budapest

Featuring concert halls, exhibition spaces and an open-air stage, the project is set to become the centre of Hungary's music scene while also highlighting the country's important history and legacy in the field. Dedicated to a young audience, the project is conceived as a musical initiation facility that "makes it possible to experience first hand the foundations of musical harmony and the physiology of perceiving sound".

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Liget Budapest
Courtesy of Liget Budapest
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Liget Budapest
Courtesy of Liget Budapest

The defining architectural feature of the building is its white roof punctured by almost 100 different holes that allow the trees of the park to grow through or are used as lightwells illuminating the interior. The ground floor will contain two performance venues, while the upper floor will house classrooms, a library and office spaces. A spiral staircase will connect the two overground levels. The underground levels will contain the exhibition spaces highlighting European music history, with a particular focus on Hungarian legacy. The building will use renewable energy sources.

Related Article

Recent Images Highlight Completed Structure for Sou Fujimoto's House of Hungarian Music in Budapest, Hungary

The 9.000 square-metre project is part of the Liget Budapest project, a comprehensive plan to redevelop the 200-year old City Park into a leisure and cultural destination. Set to become one of Europe's most significant museum developments, the project will also encompass a Museum of Ethnography designed by Hungarian firm NAPUR Architect and the New National Gallery designed by SANAA. The House of Hungarian Music will open its doors at the end of 2021.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Liget Budapest
Courtesy of Liget Budapest
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Liget Budapest
Courtesy of Liget Budapest

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Sou Fujimoto's House of Hungarian Music Nears Completion " 24 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967274/sou-fujimotos-house-of-hungarian-music-nears-completion> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream