World
  Coffee and Reading Space Renovation in an Office Warehouse / HCCH Studio

Coffee and Reading Space Renovation in an Office Warehouse / HCCH Studio

Coffee and Reading Space Renovation in an Office Warehouse / HCCH Studio

© Qingyan Zhu

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: HCCH Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is composed of four plastic prism, located in an office warehouse of high-tech campus in Shanghai. The renovation aims to turn the existing atrium into a reading space for staff and also accommodating public education tour for primary school students.

© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

The existing atrium lack vertical circulation. Rooms around the atrium are separated on two different levels. The proposal tries to create a series of iconic micro space, which leads to the upper floor while connecting levels around the atrium.

© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
axonometric
axonometric

We inserted four plastic prisms. Each is cantilevered from a single column like an umbrella. The loads are detached from existing building both visually and structurally. The steps over the gaps help to connect platform to platform and platform to surrounding levels. The ups and downs of the platform creates a playful promenade experience and intimate space for reading.

© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

Polycarbonate panels are stacked horizontally with edges exposed. The panels are offset on their edge one to another, which helps to avoid aligning material while generates a visual effect recalling masonry. The plastic masonry are lit from within, amplifying its shiny and floating materiality and futuristic atmosphere.

© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

The light panels over the atrium evenly illuminate the prisms like an installation, contrasting the black surrounding space. Polycarbonate bookshelves are scattered in black peripheral area, defining the space with self-illumination.

© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

This is not a typical cozy reading space. It relects the curiosity and exploring spirit of a pioneering enterprise.

© Qingyan Zhu
© Qingyan Zhu

Project location

Address:Minhang District, Shanghai, China

HCCH Studio
Cite: "Coffee and Reading Space Renovation in an Office Warehouse / HCCH Studio" 16 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

