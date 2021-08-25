Shanghai W0311 Select Store / Mountain Soil Interior Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

+ 22

City: Shanghai

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

Urban Framework. Situated at Yard 1361, Yuyuan Road, Changning District, Shanghai, this project is a sub-along-street compound building with a total area of roughly 140 square meters.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

And its predecessor is a hidden tea room. And its overall façade is perfectly integrated with the architectural style of surrounding residential buildings. Due to the shelters of surrounding buildings, its indoor space has relatively low brightness perception.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

Architectural Scale. Our designers have better combined with multiple surrounding environment elements to reposition its entire space. The semi-open arched treatments in entrance areas have made all indoor and outdoor spaces achieve mutual dialogues, as well as existed and interacted into the entire indoor environment with each other.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

Soft Boundary. In its interior space, we can commonly see various windows with patterns of orthogonal cut corners. And by blurring the traditional forms of windows and applying diversified flexible curves, they better dissolved all conflicts and tensions therein.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

Spatial Form. And the large-area white treatments have framed the entire building. And the embedded indoor soft films have also better-solved brightness issues in all its basic spaces.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design

And all designers in charge of the product-retailing region have well selected various natural forms from a variety of mountains and forests. And by transforming them into multi-form combinations of space columns and planes, all indoor visual spaces have achieved further extensions.