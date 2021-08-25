We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Shanghai W0311 Select Store / Mountain Soil Interior Design

Shanghai W0311 Select Store / Mountain Soil Interior Design

Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior DesignCourtesy of Mountain Soil Interior DesignCourtesy of Mountain Soil Interior DesignCourtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design+ 22

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Mountain Soil Interior Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: EYCO, 卓尔道具
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
Urban Framework. Situated at Yard 1361, Yuyuan Road, Changning District, Shanghai, this project is a sub-along-street compound building with a total area of roughly 140 square meters.

Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
And its predecessor is a hidden tea room. And its overall façade is perfectly integrated with the architectural style of surrounding residential buildings. Due to the shelters of surrounding buildings, its indoor space has relatively low brightness perception.

Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
Architectural Scale. Our designers have better combined with multiple surrounding environment elements to reposition its entire space. The semi-open arched treatments in entrance areas have made all indoor and outdoor spaces achieve mutual dialogues, as well as existed and interacted into the entire indoor environment with each other.

Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
Soft Boundary. In its interior space, we can commonly see various windows with patterns of orthogonal cut corners. And by blurring the traditional forms of windows and applying diversified flexible curves, they better dissolved all conflicts and tensions therein.

Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
Spatial Form. And the large-area white treatments have framed the entire building. And the embedded indoor soft films have also better-solved brightness issues in all its basic spaces.

Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
And all designers in charge of the product-retailing region have well selected various natural forms from a variety of mountains and forests. And by transforming them into multi-form combinations of space columns and planes, all indoor visual spaces have achieved further extensions.

Courtesy of Mountain Soil Interior Design
Project location

Address:Yard 1361, Yuyuan Road, Changning District, Shanghai, China

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Shanghai W0311 Select Store / Mountain Soil Interior Design" 25 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967252/shanghai-w0311-select-store-mountain-soil-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

上海W0311买手店 / 山地土壤

