We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. A | Residence / IAIA - Idea Art Interior Architects

A | Residence / IAIA - Idea Art Interior Architects

Save this project
A | Residence / IAIA - Idea Art Interior Architects

© Alex Jeffries© Alex Jeffries© Alex Jeffries© Alex Jeffries+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Alex Jeffries
© Alex Jeffries

Text description provided by the architects. We embarked on a journey to redefine simplicity and minimalism. Various parameters lead the concept of our design, from the choice of material to the integration of vegetation and light. We have worked on this project inside out, sculpting spaces according to form and function while allowing each material to create the requested atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Alex Jeffries
© Alex Jeffries
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alex Jeffries
© Alex Jeffries

The villa spreads on three stories, offering different experiences with its surrounding environment. The ground floor expands to the outdoor pool and garden. It also hugs green lushes and trees adopting them as part of the house. One large marble slab covers the floor with levitated burn walnut elements dividing the different spaces. Furniture items are delicately placed benefiting from natural views and proper daylight.

Save this picture!
© Alex Jeffries
© Alex Jeffries
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Alex Jeffries
© Alex Jeffries

 The first floor follows the same logic as the ground floor in terms of light penetration and horizontal circulation, while offering more privacy through warmer flooring and wood cladding. Spaces of the second floor connect with the lower level through double-height spaces and passages. They also overlook the garden and the pool below.

Save this picture!
© Alex Jeffries
© Alex Jeffries

From the main entrance, a disruption of the marble slab links the ground floor to the basement. A clear change of material and disconnection and light give the basement a different feel and atmosphere. A home playground designed to suit the clients’ needs and hobbies. The bar, home theater, gym, and playroom are crafted and designed for leisure and entertainment.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IAIA - Idea Art Interior Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "A | Residence / IAIA - Idea Art Interior Architects" 28 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967250/a-residence-iaia-idea-art-interior-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream