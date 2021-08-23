Child Care Center / Equipo de Arquitectura

+ 34

Architects: Viviana Pozzoli, Horacio Cherniavsky, María Paz Sánchez

Client: Las Tacuaras S.A.

Structural Engineering: Federico Taboada

Landscape: Lucila Garay

City: Villeta

Country: Paraguay

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Child Care Center is born from a set of intentions directed to create an impact on future generations.

Architecture as matter, space, light, and its integration to nature. Only the essential.

Soil, as raw material grouped in walls, draws the floor plan to create the living spaces. This material, which contains primitive and elemental information, linked to our memory and our senses, allows us to experience textures, colors, smells, and a set of emotions that enrich perception and learning in early childhood.

This way, an introspective, inward-looking construction is created, as an incubator of the very life that takes place there. On the outside, earth volumes hide and protect the interior. On the inside, quite the opposite occurs. Solids build space and assemble the voids.

Cross ventilation, green roofs, adequate sunlight, the use of low environmental impact materials, are all considerations that are incorporated into the architectural design to guarantee the proper thermal comfort of the users.

The Center consists of 4 large spaces: two large classrooms, which are subdivided into 2 each, a dining room, and an administrative area. Each space, overturned on both sides to patios, visually communicates with the environment, eliminating the concept of the classroom as a closed space. The central courtyard, which functions as the children's play area, becomes a focal point of the ensemble. It is a meeting point for different ages, a floor with various textures and materials, where you learn by playing and you play to learn.

This is how a common and ordinary suburban city block corner becomes the center of knowledge, the center of learning, the sower of the seeds that one day was planted there, and that little by little, the world will witness its fruits.