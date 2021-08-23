We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  Spain
  Garden House / HANGHAR

Garden House / HANGHAR

Garden House / HANGHAR

© Max Hart Nibbrig

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential Architecture
Spain
  Architects: HANGHAR
  Area: 60
  Year: 2021
  Photographs: Max Hart Nibbrig
  Lead Architect: Eduardo Mediero
© Max Hart Nibbrig
Text description provided by the architects. In a small village in the county of Cameros, La Rioja we find a very spe­cial house. Unlike the structures near­by, this house is defined by a monumen­tal, five-story high façade, composed of thick, stone walls and symmetrical openings. Each floor, which has the same distribution and dimensions, is connect­ed by a spiraling wooden staircase end­ing in a skylight that brings light in. On the ground floor of house, next to the village’s ravine, we find a narrow and long space, formerly used for stor­ing cattle and goods.

Diagramas
Diagramas
Geometría
Geometría
© Max Hart Nibbrig
The project consists of the remod­eling of such space into an area for leisure and living alongside an adja­cent garden. It is for this reason that a humble, but effective, intervention is proposed, one in which the traces of the old stable coexist with the require­ments for contemporary dwelling. A sober concrete slab is introduced, in which a series of 10x10cm old tiles are inlaid. The window openings are expanded and aligned with the above balconies, allow­ing for natural light to fill the space, along with a large 2,5x2,5m opening that gives access to an adjacent alley.

© Max Hart Nibbrig
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Max Hart Nibbrig
Next to one of the windows, an austere bench made out of plaster is built for the family to enjoy long summer nights. The cattle’s former drinker, a heavy, stone piece, is put on top of an articu­late brick structure, functioning as the space’s washbasin.

© Max Hart Nibbrig
The exterior garden is solved with a sinuous colored-concrete platform that snakes alongside the existing vegeta­tion. The slab’s plane is elevated 15cm above the garden’s ground, allowing for a spatial continuity with the stable’s interior and generating an exterior do­mestic landscape that.

© Max Hart Nibbrig
Project location

Address: La Rioja, Spain

About this office
HANGHAR
Office

Product

Concrete

