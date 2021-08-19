Holton Studios / Jonathan Hendry Architects

+ 12

Holton le Clay

United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Holton Studios is located in a small business park on the edge of the village of Holton le clay. The building is the first phase, comprising 6 work spaces to let and forms the edge of what will eventually become a courtyard space for the community. The existing buildings on the adjacent site are long pitched roof buildings, constructed in brick with concrete tiled roofs with metal roller shutter doors.

We wanted to create a building that found its language not only from the scale of adjacent buildings but also from a more agricultural typology. The plan of the building remains linear with a pitched roof albeit the roof along the communal courtyard side of the building cantilevers to create a covered public walkway along the building.

Each unit is lined internally with birch plywood sheets, giving a warmer feel to the interiors in contrast to the fibre-cement sheets used externally to clad the building. The main workspace is vaulted and generously proportioned. Large timber framed windows with an opening casement for natural ventilation and a door for public access, face onto the communal courtyard. The size of each unit has been designed so that they remain exempt from business rates. Internal party walls have been constructed to allow each unit to be interconnected if a business requires a large space, with the minimum amount of disruption.

Sliding galvanised panels with the same proportions as the fibre-cement panels act as security shutters. Both end gables are clad in fine larch strips, stained Nordic red make a transition between the surrounding red brick buildings and the semi agricultural language of our building.