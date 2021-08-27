We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Terra House / TETRO Arquitetura

Terra House / TETRO Arquitetura

Save this project
Terra House / TETRO Arquitetura

© Luisa Lage© Luisa Lage© Luisa Lage© Luisa Lage+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Serra do Cipó, Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  287
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luisa Lage
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Art Ladrilhos, Metru, Top Coat, Xapuri, iluminar
  • Architects In Charge:Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo
  • Collaborators:Mariana Ventura, Déborah Martins
  • Concrete Structure:Bicalho Rodrigues Engenharia Civil e Estrutural
  • Electrical & Plumbing:PROALPHA Engenharia e Consultoria
  • Construction:SAMEL ENGENHARIA
  • City:Serra do Cipó
  • Country:Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luisa Lage
© Luisa Lage

Text description provided by the architects. Terra House is in the middle of nature, at the Serra do Cipó region, approximately 120km from the capital Belo Horizonte. With practically a flat topography, the land has several mastic trees - which in the winter lose their leaves and, in the summer, keep their green crowns - and has borders, on one side, with an environmental protection area that has an extensive native forest. 

Save this picture!
© Luisa Lage
© Luisa Lage

After the first visit to the place, it became clear the importance of maintaining the natural characteristics of the land and creating an intense relationship with the forest, where there will be no neighbors in the future. In addition, the central part of the land, with the best environmental characteristics, should remain intact. Thus, its implementation and its concept were given as answers to this understanding.

Save this picture!
© Luisa Lage
© Luisa Lage
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Luisa Lage
© Luisa Lage

The house was built by a young couple for use on the weekends, as they live in an apartment in the city of Belo Horizonte. For this reason, one of the project's premises was to create a place of disconnection and rest, through intense contact with nature. For that, the implantation and circulation logic was inverted. In the apartment they live in, they circulate from the social area to the intimate area in a closed corridor between two walls. At the house, they can go from one place to another along a path in the garden or, in the case of rainy days, under a canopy. From this intense contact with the earth, grass and trees came to the name Soil House.

Save this picture!
© Luisa Lage
© Luisa Lage
Save this picture!
© Luisa Lage
© Luisa Lage

Its implementation strategy was created from questioning which parts of the land should not be occupied and what should be maintained, reversing the logic of thinking first in what to build. In order to maintain all the vegetation on the ground, the program was distributed under a fluid slab that unfolds through the empty spaces between the trees. 

Save this picture!
© Luisa Lage
© Luisa Lage
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Luisa Lage
© Luisa Lage

The kitchen, which is the most important space in a weekend home, was located, along with the swimming pool, in the center of the plot. The master suite is at the back, for more privacy, and the two guest bedrooms and living room are at the front of the lot. All these spaces are facing the view of the forest and seek to intensify the body's contact with natural elements, such as the open bathroom, where it is possible to bathe under the canopy of the trees.

Save this picture!
Model
Model
Save this picture!
Model
Model

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TETRO Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Terra House / TETRO Arquitetura" [Casa Terra / TETRO Arquitetura] 27 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967048/terra-house-tetro-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream