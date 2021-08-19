Call for Entries: Announcement of Soliciting for Architectural Design of Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center General Hospital and Detailed Urban Design of Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center

Design Scope: 1. Architectural design of the General Hospital of the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center (approximately 294.49 mu) ; 2. Detailed urban design of the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center (approximately 1,000 mu); 3. Research on areas around the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center (covering an area of about 4,718 mu)

I. Organization

Organizing Units: State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Jiaxing Municipal People’s Government and Jiaxing Municipal Health Commission

Hosts: Jiaxing Jiashi Xingchuang Construction Co., Ltd. and Jiaxing Second Hospital

Technical Support: China Eco-City Academy City Chief Planner Team

Ⅱ. Background

(I) The National Strategic Responsibility of Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center

Health is an inevitable requirement for the promotion of all-round human development and a basic condition for economic and social development. In 2016, the "Healthy China" 2030 Planning Outline was released, and "Healthy China" became a national strategy. The Jiaxing Municipal Party Committee and Government also regard "people's lives getting better and better" and "promoting the construction of healthy Jiaxing" as their top priorities. In order to fully implement the national "big health" strategy and promote the integrated development of health in the Yangtze River Delta, the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center is ready to emerge. The Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center will be built as a model of the modern health and medical service system, a cradle of outstanding physicians and medical scientists, a highland of medical technology innovation and transformation and application, and a leader in the global new medical sciences and large-scale health industry. It will undertake the diagnosis and treatment of difficult and critical diseases. , The training of high-level medical personnel, the transformation of high-level basic medical research and clinical research results, and the solution of major public health problems, etc., so as to promote healthy life, optimize health services, improve health protection, build a healthy environment, and develop the all-round development of the health industry Integrating top medical resources to form the "most advanced, smartest, and most ecological" international regional medical center in the new era of the Yangtze River Delta, achieving complementary advantages and regional synergy with Shanghai Hongqiao Medical Center, covering the area and radiating most of the country, Jiaxing It will also assume more national strategies and functions, and assume a more important role in the Yangtze River Delta Economic Belt.

(II) The Rise of the Jiaxing Second Hospital against the Backdrop of Relocation

Founded in 1895, the Jiaxing Second Hospital now stands as an upper first-class comprehensive hospital in Zhejiang Province with advanced technology, integrating functions including medical treatment, teaching, scientific research, rehabilitation and disease prevention and health care. Over the years, it has positively contributed to promoting the social and economic development of Jiaxing, ensuring and improving livelihood of the people in the city. With its main parcels moved to the east of Jiaxing and its superior geographical location, as the main hospital of the Regional Medical Center of Yangtze River Delta, it will introduce international first-class and domestic top-class medical resources, build an international, high-end and featured medical science highland to drive Jiaxing’s urban function upgrade, and get deeply engaged into the integrated innovation network of the massive health industry of the Yangtze River Delta.

IⅡ. Project Location

Jiaxing is at the core of the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration. It is a 30-minute high-speed train journey to reach the four trillion-level cities of Shanghai, Suzhou, Hangzhou and Ningbo, which cover a population of 70 million. It only takes one hour to drive to the surrounding four airports. Therefore it enjoys very convenient transportation location and has initially formed a three-dimensional transportation network system with access to railways, highways, waterways, sea transportation, land transportation and air transportation, and made use of high-quality resources to build the “Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center” that extends its presence across the country.

The Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center is located in Nanhu District, Jiaxing, in the east of Jiaxing City. Nanhu District is a key science and innovation node on the G60 Science and Technology Corridor. The subsequent transfer of Shanghai’s population and industry will become one of the important strategic platforms for connecting with the Shanghai Demonstration Zone. The Dongjiao Forest Park area adjacent to the north side of the medical center has high-quality landscape resources; the Xiangjiadang area in the north has been stationed in China Electronics Technology South Lake Research Institute, Nanhu Laboratory and other key scientific research institutions.

Save this picture! Location Schematic Diagram I of the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center

Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center west adjacent to the East Gate Old Street area, north of the forest park, south and Pinghu Tong, the east side of the Third Ring East Road, through the tram and express road network to connect Jiaxing to Fengnan City, Jiaxing Station, Jiaxing High-speed Railway South Station and regional highway network.

Save this picture! Location Schematic Diagram II of the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center Periphery Research Area

Ⅳ.Design Scope and Depth

1. Architectural design of the General Hospital of the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center (approximately 294.49 mu)

In the first phase of the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center, Jiaxing Second Hospital will be constructed as the general hospital of the medical center, playing the role of the core platform of the medical center. Architectural design of the Second Hospital of Jiaxing City (covering an area of ​​approximately 294.49 mu, with a total construction area of ​​approximately 451,000 square meters), including the conception, overall style, functional zoning, traffic organization, the relationship between the overall building and the surrounding environment, etc. At the same time, it pays attention to the collaborative design of building energy saving, building materials, water and electricity pipe network, etc. Under the condition of the same area, the specific scope can be adjusted according to the site design.

2. Detailed urban design of the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center (approximately 1,000 mu)

Urban design for the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center (with an area of ​​approximately 1,000 acres) has reached the depth of constructive detailed urban design. Taking into account the special needs of hospitals (centers) for the relevant shared supporting areas of the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center, combined with the subject research, operation mode, functional organization, and spatial layout of the medical center, the research transformation center, tumor hospital, children's hospital and other specialized hospitals carry out overall urban design.

3. Research on areas around the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center (covering an area of about 4,718 mu)

In order to link the coordinated development of the city and the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center, support the functions and industries of the area through the medical center, with the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center as the core, give full play to its leading role in the area, and drive the surrounding areas The area has formed a whole industrial chain of "medicine, education, research, production, support, and service", realizing a leap in energy level of the area.

Peripheral research focuses on research, planning, and analysis, systematically considering the future development needs of the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center and the urban medical industry, conducting research on business formats and functional organization, and further clarifying the spatial organization and development model.

V. Objective

Invited the top design team at home and abroad to participate in this collection, the Yangtze River Delta International Medical Center will become a model of modern health care system, the cradle of outstanding physicians and medical scientists, medical science and technology innovation and transformation applications of the Highlands, the global new medical and major health industry leader, to build an international level, quality services, integrated medical care, lean operation, group management of the integrated health care service system, in order to create a new medical system, the development of medical education, innovative health technology, Service Health China provides clinical support platform.

1. Large-scale comprehensive health care system

Based on national conditions and international standards, to meet the needs of the comprehensive medical service system, clinical medicine subject group, medical education system and scientific and technological innovation system as the goal, determine the adequate and necessary medical scale to support the world-class medical center. Facing the medical needs of the Yangtze River Delta region, the whole country, Asia and the world, planning and building medical service institutions covering various functional levels including national medical centers, regional medical centers and regional health and medical complexes, forming a foothold in the Yangtze River Delta, leading the country, and radiating The healthcare ecosystem at home and abroad.

2. Intelligent integrated regional hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system

Combining the most advanced technology to create the most intelligent medical center, grafting big data, artificial intelligence, and Internet technology to empower the physical health and medical service system, and comprehensively improve the effectiveness, efficiency and patient experience of medical services. The general hospital and specialist hospitals provide comprehensive medical services for the treatment of acute and severe cases and the diagnosis and treatment of complex and intractable diseases for the region and at home and abroad, and vertically integrate rehabilitation hospitals, nursing homes, community hospitals, community health service centers, and infectious disease prevention and control centers in the region to build a cluster A regional integrated medical community that covers the entire population, the entire life, and all dimensions, and integrates prevention, diagnosis and treatment, rehabilitation, chronic disease care, and elderly care. The Internet + medical and artificial intelligence technologies are used to empower regional medical communities, so that the model of health care services can be reshaped, the process can be optimized, and the efficiency can be improved.

3. High-quality and efficient medical service brand

With the purpose of maximizing the interests of patients, through scientific and precise medical treatment, improve health and medical service capabilities; through humanistic sincere service, improve patient satisfaction and medical experience; through enterprise-style lean management, achieve maximum cost-effectiveness Hospital operation and value medical care; this will build a high-quality, efficient, economical, and accessible modern health care service system, shape a well-known international medical brand at home and abroad, and become a base for high-level medical education and medical research.

4. Excellent clinical medicine discipline matrix

Adopt the strategy of subject hierarchical management, establish a high-efficiency comprehensive medical platform with complete set of specialties, provide comprehensive health and medical services, and support key specialties; focus on planning, layout and construction of key specialties clusters with advantages and characteristics, and establish important organ systems, major Disease or specific population-oriented integrated, centralized operation of colleges and universities, forming a strong medical service brand with core competitiveness and global radiation.

Priority may be given to the construction of advantageous specialty groups such as cardiovascular center, hepatobiliary and pancreatic center, digestive center, nerve center, organ transplant center, chest and lung center, bone and sports medicine center, women's health center, geriatric medicine center; tumor center, children's medical center plan The middle hospital of the hospital will be built, and the rehabilitation center will be built as a specialist hospital.

5. A Trinity Medical Center of Medical Education and Research

Relying on domestic well-known universities, by introducing domestic high-quality medical resources, recruiting top talents at home and abroad, hiring senior consultants to guide and grasp the discipline layout, talent introduction, and build a national drug clinical trial base and medical scientific research achievement transformation center as the starting point. A high-level, high-quality and high-efficiency medical-teaching-research collaboration, trinity academic medical center with medical services as the main body and teaching and scientific research as the two wings.

6. Lean management and operation of medical groups

Establish the Yangtze River Delta International Health and Medical Group, and set up an administrative center to coordinate and manage all levels of hospitals to achieve resource integration, functional synergy, complementary advantages, and intensive operation. Establish a shared medical technology center, a health and medical information center, a medical device distribution center, and a logistics support center to provide intensive and high-efficiency service guarantees for medical institutions within the group. Set up endoscopy center, intervention center, outpatient surgery center, integrated traditional Chinese and western medicine center, senior medical care center, telemedicine center, etc., to conduct centralized management of medical resources and services. Explore the establishment of a new model of synergy, complementarity and balance between public welfare and marketization, run back-feeding inclusive public welfare medical services with controllable marketization, combine to build a green and low-carbon demonstration medical center, and make use of advanced low-carbon ecological technology and high-quality Environmentally based, focus on improving the cost-effectiveness of the medical center, realize the sustainable development of the medical group, and lead the development of the international medical center to a new height.

Ⅵ.Qualification Requirements of Applicants

1.The applicant shall be a legally registered legal entity or a project consortium composed of legally registered legal entities.

2. The applicant shall have the relevant qualification and ability to undertake the project (meet one of the following conditions)

(1) Applicants within the territory of the People’s Republic of China shall provide supporting materials that can prove that they have the professional and technical ability to undertake architectural and urban design, and have Class A Qualification for Architectural Professional Design in the Construction Industry (or Comprehensive Class A Qualification) or Class A Qualification for Urban and Rural Planning issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development;

(2) Planning and design institutions outside the People’s Republic of China shall have a practice license or business license for urban planning or architectural design in accordance with the management regulations of their own country or region. As for the qualification requirements for design institutions in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, please refer to the provisions on the qualification requirements for overseas design institutions.

3．The project accepts application from a consortium, and the number of members of the consortium shall not be more than 3.

(1) All members of the consortium shall jointly sign a Consortium Agreement;

(2) A member of the consortium shall not apply for prequalification independently in its own name, nor shall it join another consortium of the project to apply for pre-qualification at the same time;

Note: 1. If legal representatives of two or more legal persons, parent companies, wholly-owned subsidiaries and their holding companies are the same person, only one of them is allowed to participate in this international solicitation activity; 2. Registered design institutions can not form a consortium with other institutions to participate in this international solicitation activity, nor can they join it in the name of consultants. 3. This program does not accept registration of an individual or a group of individuals.

4. Project leader，the main designer has domestic and foreign well-known, has been built and operated large-scale public medical construction projects (total construction area of not less than 200,000 square meters) design experience and cases. Project leader, the main creative designer must participate in the project site survey, mid-term exchanges, final review and reporting and other links, and issued a letter of commitment.

Ⅶ. The Solicitation Rule

Stage I: Registration and Pre-Qualification

The prequalification committee shall be set up by the organizer to evaluate the valid prequalification application documents submitted by the applicant, and five finalists shall be selected on merit to participate in the next stage of the scheme comparison.

Stage II: Design Scheme Competition and Review

Candidates submit results documents that meet the requirements of the technical mission letter. The expert evaluation committee shall be set up by the organizer in accordance with the law, sorted according to the evaluation score from high to low corresponding units, and if the evaluation committee determines that additional competition is required, then the top three candidates shall be ranked for the competition.

VIII.Schedule

Stage I: Registration and Pre-Qualification

Answering Questions deadline on 25 August 2021

Registration deadline at 12:00 on1 September2021

Pre-qualification on 2-3 September 2021

Stage II: Design Scheme Competition and Review

Announce the finalists on 4-5 September 2021, and organize on-site surveys and project technical exchanges

Questions and answers deadline on 10 September 2021

Mid-term exchange on 2 October 2021

Submit the outcome document on 29 October 2021

Final review meeting on 30 October 2021

The results of the review will be announced on 1 Nov 2021

All times are based on Beijing Time, and the organization shall reserve the right to adjust the schedule. The time and address will be notified by official documents.

IX. Bonus

After the design results submitted by the pre-qualified design agency are reviewed and calibrated by experts, those who meet the design requirements can receive a total of 11 million yuan (pre-tax) for the collection of plans based on their rankings, which are distributed as follows:

First place: 3 million yuan (before tax)

Second place, third place: 2.2 million yuan per unit (before tax)

Fourth place, fifth place: 1.8 million yuan per unit (before tax)

Note: If an extra game is required, the top 3 applicants will each have an additional bonus of 500,000 yuan (pre-tax). If the short-listed institution becomes a design unit in the future, the bonus will be deducted from the design fee.

X. Registration methods

Prequalification documents can be submitted in two ways:

All applicants should submit the application documents by mail or personal delivery to Floor 7, Block B, Financial Plaza, 100m south of the intersection of Nanhu Avenue and Shilong Road, Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province. The pre-qualification documents and list of information shall be sent by E-mail to E-mail: cecainter@163.com

Announcement platform：Jiaxing Public Resources Trading Center

Contact: Miss HU

Mobile： 13032266490

E-mail: cecainter@163.com

Time：Beijing Time Monday to Friday 9:00 -12:00, 14:00 - 18:00)

As the technical support team, China Eco-City Academy Professor Shen Lei City Chief Planner Team which has successfully organized the international solicitation for key projects of urban planning, urban design, architectural design, landscape design in Jiaxing, will provide technical guidance for the whole process.

Website to get announcements and attachments:

http://jxszwsjb.jiaxing.gov.cn/jygg/003007/003007001/20210819/4b1a8c14-ef20-45a6-b0ce-db9e0ae457e9.html

Attachment 1：Technical Task Book

Attachment 2：Application Notes