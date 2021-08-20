Shangsian Cottage / genarchitects

Save this picture! Birdview of 1st-4th courtyard house. Image © Bowen Hou

Hotels, Renovation • Huzhou, China Architects: genarchitects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1097 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016

Photographs Photographs: Bowen Hou



Lead Architects: Beilei Fan, Rui Kong

Design Team: Zhe Xue, Xun Zhang, Xiaoyi Chen, Yiqian Luo, Yang Liu, Shuting Tao, Huanlingzi Lei

Site Supervision: Xun Zhang

Structure Consultant : Zhun Zhang

City: Huzhou

Country: China

Save this picture! Guest room of 1st-4th courtyard house. Image © Bowen Hou

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the west shore of Taihu Lake, shangsi’an village is flown through by Si’antang creek. A historic stone bridge connects two sides of the creek. There is a significant public space near the bridge, which consists of evergreen trees and existed pavilions.

Save this picture! External view of 6th courtyard house after renovation. Image © Bowen Hou

Save this picture! Construction diagram of the 6th courtyard house. Image Courtesy of genarchitects

Save this picture! Steel extension of 6th courtyard house. Image © Bowen Hou

Six buildings scattered throughout the village were chosen by the client in order to be transformed into a distributed country hotel. Among these six buildings, there is a traditional-style exhibition hall nearby the bridge. Due to its unique location, we transformed it into a public living space for the entire hotel, where serves as a teahouse and library opened to both guests and villagers. Other buildings including a timber house from late Qing dynasty, a warehouse, as well as three two-story buildings with tile facade has been converted into hotel rooms.

Save this picture! Guest room and Tea House of 1st-4th courtyard house. Image © Bowen Hou

Save this picture! Path of 1st-4th courtyard house. Image © Bowen Hou

Without new walls, these buildings stand with original local paths and yards, only some hints on the pavement. In this case, villagers might pass through the hotel area in their daily life. We try to answer questions with the buildings’ distinguishing situation. For example, we redesigned unsteady buildings after demolition, adjusted the tile facade buildings’ functions and relink them to landscape, simply strengthened the timber house.

Save this picture! Internal view of 6th courtyard house. Image © Bowen Hou

Save this picture! View from the living space of 5th courtyard house to the creek and bridge. Image © Bowen Hou

Moreover, in front of the small exhibition hall located, the urban-flavor granite stairs have been replaced by the grassy slope. We also constructed an outdoor space by setting up a light pavilion, so that both villagers and guests can stay and chat there, feeling the natural breath surrounded by the creek.