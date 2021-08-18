Camburí House / Samir Riman - Arquitetura

+ 19

Architect In Charge: Samir Riman

Client: Ana Elisa Moraes Barros

Engineering: Bricks Gerenciamento de Obras

Collaborators: Tom Construções, Suzana Schermann

City: Praia de Camburí

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located less than 50 meters from Camburí beach, in a condominium of just four houses, where simplicity, colors and Atlantic forest meet.

The houses were built in the 80s, with all its structure of wooden pillars and beams and brick walls, with large windows bringing light and air circulation along the brises.

As soon as the owner acquired the house, we proposed, in addition to the expansion, a structural, electrical and hydraulic reform, which were already necessary.

And to accommodate the family who spends a lot of time in the house, all the bathrooms have been redone, with a minimalist air, showerheads and floor-to-ceiling epoxy paint.

One of the premises was to make the new built areas part of the house, as if they were part of the original project, in addition to creating a new laundry, kitchen, toilet and barbecue on the upper deck.