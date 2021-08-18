We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Camburí House / Samir Riman - Arquitetura

Camburí House / Samir Riman - Arquitetura

© Alexandre Jafo© Alexandre Jafo© Alexandre Jafo© Alexandre Jafo+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Extension
Praia de Camburí, Brazil
  • Architects: Samir Riman - Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alexandre Jafo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Construflama, Deca, Hunter Douglas, Mekal
  • Architect In Charge:Samir Riman
  • Client:Ana Elisa Moraes Barros
  • Collaborators:Tom Construções, Suzana Schermann
  • City:Praia de Camburí
  • Country:Brazil
© Alexandre Jafo
Text description provided by the architects. Located less than 50 meters from Camburí beach, in a condominium of just four houses, where simplicity, colors and Atlantic forest meet.

© Alexandre Jafo
The houses were built in the 80s, with all its structure of wooden pillars and beams and brick walls, with large windows bringing light and air circulation along the brises.

© Alexandre Jafo
Ground floor plan
© Alexandre Jafo
As soon as the owner acquired the house, we proposed, in addition to the expansion, a structural, electrical and hydraulic reform, which were already necessary.

© Alexandre Jafo
Section AA
© Alexandre Jafo
And to accommodate the family who spends a lot of time in the house, all the bathrooms have been redone, with a minimalist air, showerheads and floor-to-ceiling epoxy paint.

© Alexandre Jafo
Upper floor plan
© Alexandre Jafo
One of the premises was to make the new built areas part of the house, as if they were part of the original project, in addition to creating a new laundry, kitchen, toilet and barbecue on the upper deck.

© Alexandre Jafo
