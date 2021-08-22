We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cowork Interiors
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Orchard House / XVW architectuur

Orchard House / XVW architectuur

Save this project
Orchard House / XVW architectuur

© Stijnstijl© Stijnstijl© Stijnstijl© Stijnstijl+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cowork Interiors
Bemmel, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stijnstijl
© Stijnstijl

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small rural and picturesque town in the Eastern part of The Netherlands, Orchard Studio’s design was inspired by ancient Japanese architecture’s use of charred timber called Shou Sugi Ban. The Studio is therefore clad with a distinct black almost burnt Douglas fir.

Save this picture!
© Stijnstijl
© Stijnstijl
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Stijnstijl
© Stijnstijl

The charred quality of the timber gives it texture and its darkened, black colour depth. Otherwise, the Studio is a very simple, light framed construction that was quick to build and, as a result, the project was completed within 3 months, and within a modest budget. Its timber frame is exposed in the interior hall-like space. This lends character to how this room is articulated.

Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section

The semi-rustic quality of the nonetheless streamlined and modern building is suited to its setting in the midst of on apple tree orchard. The idea is to play on the authenticity achieved through a simple yet powerful design combining the familiarity of the traditional gently pitch roofed wooden structure with a wholly contemporary interpretation.  The details are understated and clean thus adding to the clarity of the whole.

Save this picture!
© Stijnstijl
© Stijnstijl
Save this picture!
© Stijnstijl
© Stijnstijl

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Waaldijk, Bemmel, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
XVW architectuur
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsThe Netherlands
Cite: "Orchard House / XVW architectuur" 22 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966995/orchard-house-xvw-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream