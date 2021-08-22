Orchard House / XVW architectuur

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small rural and picturesque town in the Eastern part of The Netherlands, Orchard Studio’s design was inspired by ancient Japanese architecture’s use of charred timber called Shou Sugi Ban. The Studio is therefore clad with a distinct black almost burnt Douglas fir.

The charred quality of the timber gives it texture and its darkened, black colour depth. Otherwise, the Studio is a very simple, light framed construction that was quick to build and, as a result, the project was completed within 3 months, and within a modest budget. Its timber frame is exposed in the interior hall-like space. This lends character to how this room is articulated.

The semi-rustic quality of the nonetheless streamlined and modern building is suited to its setting in the midst of on apple tree orchard. The idea is to play on the authenticity achieved through a simple yet powerful design combining the familiarity of the traditional gently pitch roofed wooden structure with a wholly contemporary interpretation. The details are understated and clean thus adding to the clarity of the whole.