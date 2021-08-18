Haiti Earthquake Worsens the Urban Collapse: What Can Architects Do?

Save this picture! Haiti after the 2020 earthquake. Image via Flickr user: United Nations Development Programme, lincensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Haiti is suffering the consequences of a magnitude-7.2 earthquake that worsen a national crisis. News agencies have published photographs of collapsed buildings in Port-au-Prince recalling the destruction due to the 2010 earthquake.

As humanitarian aid is been deployed around the world to collaborate in rescue, shelter, health care, and food, questions arise: how does architecture help?

Gran Ri Vil Jeremie pic.twitter.com/RBPStzMOxE — JCOM Haïti (@JCOMHaiti) August 14, 2021

What Can Architects Do After an Earthquake?

On April 17, 2016, a magnitude-7.8 earthquake rocked Ecuador's coast killing 650 people while 35,000 houses were destroyed or badly damaged. RAMA Estudio teamed up with 10 other young firms founding Actuemos Ecuador, to contribute to the reconstruction of the country.

According to RAMA Estudio's Carolina Rodas and Felipe Donoso, "think, analyze and plan" was the first takeaway from their experience. In other words: after a disaster, we all have the same questions. When you act, first think about what you are good at —and what you don't get at in the way. Don't go where you are not needed. Help, but don't be paternalist. Always remember that unity is strength.

After the magnitude-7.1 earthquake of September 19, 2017, that hit Mexico City, architecture photographer Onnis Luque exhibited a photographic essay shot in Mexico City: a series of buildings covered with a black veil in order to prevent potential collapses. The common ignorance about how structures works led to citizens learning to identify the types and meaning of fractures and cracks in concrete structures.

Openings cracks of 0.5 to 1.5mm (0.02 to 0.06 inches) can be seen without difficulty and are much more dangerous than fractures because the rupture of the structural element has already occurred and can affect the safety of the part. Fissures are slits with openings greater than 1.5mm (0.06 inches), deep, and well highlighted. With this magnitude, it allows air and water to penetrate the interior of the part, which requires immediate attention. They may cause corrosion of the armature or undesired chemical reactions in the material. One should not simply close them without researching the causes and provide the solution to the problem that caused it.

While the details of every project will be determined by the aforementioned factors, there are really only two approaches taken when assembling emergency housing. On the one hand, there are prefabricated prototypes, ready-made structures which are transported to the disaster area–either in pieces or fully assembled--and are built to withstand and wide range of climate conditions. These include systems of mountable pieces, retractable structures, inflatable pavilions, and textile walls, all of which are easy to transport and even quicker to assemble.

On the other hand, on-site built emergency structures tend to utilize local materials and allow the same people benefiting from them to participate in the construction process. When planning emergency housing and deciding which of these approaches to use, it's essential to take into account the urgency of the situation as well as geographic factors and availability of resources and manpower.

Containers and tensioned fabrics always come to mind when discussing temporary constructions. However, there are other highly available materials with good mechanical properties that can achieve relief purposes.

For example, Japanese architect Shigeru Ban has engaged in projects for emergency shelters in various locations around the world. He has been exploring the use of cardboard as a construction material since 1986 when he began testing temporary and semi-permanent structures with cardboard tubes.

To create new meeting places in emergency situations, scaffolding is a good alternative regarding construction speed and tight budgets. Although they are usually used as temporary structures, they also allow creating a quickly composed space playing with horizontal, vertical, and diagonal lines, and the combination with other materials such as textile, wood, polycarbonate, and metal.

Following a disaster, entire cities often need to be rebuilt. That is, in addition to housing construction, it is necessary to redesign infrastructure, facilities, and urban flows and dynamics to ensure that the new structures are secure in the event of a repeated disaster. Apart from the technical knowledge of architects, urban planners, and other professionals, as well as the financial support of the institutions, it is essential to establish a dialogue with the population and ensure its participation in the process to find suitable solutions.

Successful post-disaster architecture must meet both the short-term need for immediate shelter, as well as long-term needs for reconstruction and stability. Iconic prototypes such as Christian Weber's Shiftpod and SO?'s floating emergency structure have to be delivered with a long-term approach.

Following natural disasters or conflicts, architecture plays a critical role in not only reconstructing lost infrastructure but also responding to the need for comfort and safety for those affected.