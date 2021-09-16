We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
World's Greatest Places Include Revitalized Riverfronts, Affordable Artistic Incubators and Superlative City-States

World's Greatest Places Include Revitalized Riverfronts, Affordable Artistic Incubators and Superlative City-States

Time magazine has released the World’s Greatest Places Of 2021, selecting 100 destinations from around the globe. With revitalized riverfronts, affordable artistic incubators, and superlative city-states, the list is a tribute to the built and natural environment that found a way “to adapt, build and innovate”, amidst the challenges of the past year.

Encompassing the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, London’s Design District, new repurposed spaces in Helsinki, Historic gems in South Korea, and Hanoi’s renewed life in the old quarter, the World’s Greatest Places Of 2021 has a considerable selection of architectural destinations.

Ravensbourne University's Institute for Creativity and Technology/ Barozzi Veiga- Design District, London. Image © Taran Wilkhu

Find below some of the architectural highlights picked by Time’s international network of correspondents and contributors.

Accra, Ghana

A hub for creativity and culture

The National Museum, Accra in Ghana.. Image via Shutterstock/ By Felix Lipov
The National Museum, Accra in Ghana.. Image via Shutterstock/ By Felix Lipov

Beijing

Action-packed metropolis

Beijing, China cityscape at the CBD.. Image via Shutterstock/ By ESB Professional
Beijing, China cityscape at the CBD.. Image via Shutterstock/ By ESB Professional

Cáceres, Spain

A multitude of cultural riches

Cityscape of Caceres, Spain. Image via Shutterstock/ By joserpizarro
Cityscape of Caceres, Spain. Image via Shutterstock/ By joserpizarro

Christchurch, New Zealand

Rebuilding from rubble

Hereford Flats / Young Architects - • CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND. Image © Dennis Radermacher
Hereford Flats / Young Architects - • CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND. Image © Dennis Radermacher

Coimbra, Portugal

Fresh claims to fame

Coimbra city in Portugal. Image via Shutterstock/ By RossHelen
Coimbra city in Portugal. Image via Shutterstock/ By RossHelen

Costa Rica

Committed to conservation

Costa Rica Treehouse by Olson Kundig. Image © Nic Lehoux
Costa Rica Treehouse by Olson Kundig. Image © Nic Lehoux

Dubai

Bringing the world together

Dubai. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020
Dubai. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

Design District, London

An affordable artistic incubator

Ravensbourne University's Institute for Creativity and Technology/ Barozzi Veiga- Design District, London. Image © Taran Wilkhu
Ravensbourne University’s Institute for Creativity and Technology/ Barozzi Veiga- Design District, London. Image © Taran Wilkhu

Gyeongju, South Korea

Historic gem

Gyeongju, South Korea . Image via Shutterstock/ By Takashi Images
Gyeongju, South Korea . Image via Shutterstock/ By Takashi Images

Hanoi

Renewed life in the Old Quarter

Hanoi, Vietnam. Image via Shutterstock/ By ahau1969
Hanoi, Vietnam. Image via Shutterstock/ By ahau1969

Helsinki

Giving old spaces new purpose

Majamaja Wuorio Eco-Cabin / Littow Architectes- Helsinki. Image © Marc Goodwin
Majamaja Wuorio Eco-Cabin / Littow Architectes- Helsinki. Image © Marc Goodwin

Jaipur, India

Astronomical haven

Jaipur, India. Image via Shutterstock/By Skreidzeleu
Jaipur, India. Image via Shutterstock/By Skreidzeleu

Marrakech, Morocco

A place of beauty

Marrakech, Morocco. Image via Shutterstock/ By Maurizio De Mattei
Marrakech, Morocco. Image via Shutterstock/ By Maurizio De Mattei

New York City

Back in business

New York. Image via Shutterstock/By Ryan DeBerardinis
New York. Image via Shutterstock/By Ryan DeBerardinis

Odense, Denmark

Fairy-tale city

Odense, Denmark. Image via Shutterstock/ By badahos
Odense, Denmark. Image via Shutterstock/ By badahos

Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Rising design destination

Altanera House / Taller Alberto Calleja- PUERTO ESCONDIDO, MEXICO. Image Courtesy of Marcos Calleja
Altanera House / Taller Alberto Calleja- PUERTO ESCONDIDO, MEXICO. Image Courtesy of Marcos Calleja

Reykjavik, Iceland

Abuzz with openings

Reykjavik, Iceland. Image via Shutterstock/ By Martin M303
Reykjavik, Iceland. Image via Shutterstock/ By Martin M303

Savannah, Georgia

Revitalized riverfronts

Riverfront of downtown Savannah in Georgia, USA. Image via Shutterstock/ By f11photo
Riverfront of downtown Savannah in Georgia, USA. Image via Shutterstock/ By f11photo

Singapore

Superlative city-state

Singapore . Image via Shutterstock/ By TTstudio
Singapore . Image via Shutterstock/ By TTstudio

St. Louis

A reinvigorated downtown

St Louis . Image via Shutterstock/ By A G Baxter
St Louis . Image via Shutterstock/ By A G Baxter

Sydney

Harborside stunners

Sydney, Australia. Image via Shutterstock/ By Olga Kashubin
Sydney, Australia. Image via Shutterstock/ By Olga Kashubin

Check the full list on Time's website.

