World's Greatest Places Include Revitalized Riverfronts, Affordable Artistic Incubators and Superlative City-States
Cosmos House / S-AR- PUERTO ESCONDIDO, MEXICO. Image © Claudio Sodi
Time magazine has released the
World’s Greatest Places Of 2021, selecting 100 destinations from around the globe. With revitalized riverfronts, affordable artistic incubators, and superlative city-states, the list is a tribute to the built and natural environment that found a way “to adapt, build and innovate”, amidst the challenges of the past year.
Encompassing the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge,
London’s Design District, new repurposed spaces in Helsinki, Historic gems in South Korea, and Hanoi’s renewed life in the old quarter, the World’s Greatest Places Of 2021 has a considerable selection of architectural destinations. + 23
Find below some of the architectural highlights picked by Time’s international network of correspondents and contributors.
Accra, Ghana A hub for creativity and culture The National Museum, Accra in Ghana.. Image via Shutterstock/ By Felix Lipov Beijing Action-packed metropolis Beijing, China cityscape at the CBD.. Image via Shutterstock/ By ESB Professional Cáceres, Spain A multitude of cultural riches Cityscape of Caceres, Spain. Image via Shutterstock/ By joserpizarro Christchurch, New Zealand Rebuilding from rubble Hereford Flats / Young Architects - • CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND. Image © Dennis Radermacher Coimbra, Portugal Fresh claims to fame Coimbra city in Portugal. Image via Shutterstock/ By RossHelen Costa Rica Committed to conservation Costa Rica Treehouse by Olson Kundig. Image © Nic Lehoux Dubai Bringing the world together Dubai. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020 Design District, London An affordable artistic incubator Ravensbourne University’s Institute for Creativity and Technology/ Barozzi Veiga- Design District, London. Image © Taran Wilkhu Gyeongju, South Korea Historic gem Gyeongju, South Korea . Image via Shutterstock/ By Takashi Images Hanoi Renewed life in the Old Quarter Hanoi, Vietnam. Image via Shutterstock/ By ahau1969 Helsinki Giving old spaces new purpose Majamaja Wuorio Eco-Cabin / Littow Architectes- Helsinki. Image © Marc Goodwin Jaipur, India Astronomical haven Jaipur, India. Image via Shutterstock/By Skreidzeleu Marrakech, Morocco A place of beauty Marrakech, Morocco. Image via Shutterstock/ By Maurizio De Mattei New York City Back in business New York. Image via Shutterstock/By Ryan DeBerardinis Odense, Denmark Fairy-tale city Odense, Denmark. Image via Shutterstock/ By badahos Puerto Escondido, Mexico Rising design destination Altanera House / Taller Alberto Calleja- PUERTO ESCONDIDO, MEXICO. Image Courtesy of Marcos Calleja Reykjavik, Iceland Abuzz with openings Reykjavik, Iceland. Image via Shutterstock/ By Martin M303 Savannah, Georgia Revitalized riverfronts Riverfront of downtown Savannah in Georgia, USA. Image via Shutterstock/ By f11photo Singapore Superlative city-state Singapore . Image via Shutterstock/ By TTstudio St. Louis A reinvigorated downtown St Louis . Image via Shutterstock/ By A G Baxter Sydney Harborside stunners Sydney, Australia. Image via Shutterstock/ By Olga Kashubin