World's Greatest Places Include Revitalized Riverfronts, Affordable Artistic Incubators and Superlative City-States

Save this picture! Cosmos House / S-AR- PUERTO ESCONDIDO, MEXICO. Image © Claudio Sodi

Time magazine has released the World’s Greatest Places Of 2021, selecting 100 destinations from around the globe. With revitalized riverfronts, affordable artistic incubators, and superlative city-states, the list is a tribute to the built and natural environment that found a way “to adapt, build and innovate”, amidst the challenges of the past year.

Encompassing the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge, London’s Design District, new repurposed spaces in Helsinki, Historic gems in South Korea, and Hanoi’s renewed life in the old quarter, the World’s Greatest Places Of 2021 has a considerable selection of architectural destinations.

Find below some of the architectural highlights picked by Time’s international network of correspondents and contributors.

Accra, Ghana

A hub for creativity and culture

Save this picture! The National Museum, Accra in Ghana.. Image via Shutterstock/ By Felix Lipov

Beijing

Action-packed metropolis

Save this picture! Beijing, China cityscape at the CBD.. Image via Shutterstock/ By ESB Professional

Cáceres, Spain

A multitude of cultural riches

Save this picture! Cityscape of Caceres, Spain. Image via Shutterstock/ By joserpizarro

Christchurch, New Zealand

Rebuilding from rubble

Save this picture! Hereford Flats / Young Architects - • CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND. Image © Dennis Radermacher

Coimbra, Portugal

Fresh claims to fame

Save this picture! Coimbra city in Portugal. Image via Shutterstock/ By RossHelen

Costa Rica

Committed to conservation

Save this picture! Costa Rica Treehouse by Olson Kundig. Image © Nic Lehoux

Dubai

Bringing the world together

Save this picture! Dubai. Image Courtesy of Expo Dubai 2020

Design District, London

An affordable artistic incubator

Save this picture! Ravensbourne University’s Institute for Creativity and Technology/ Barozzi Veiga- Design District, London. Image © Taran Wilkhu

Gyeongju, South Korea

Historic gem

Save this picture! Gyeongju, South Korea . Image via Shutterstock/ By Takashi Images

Hanoi

Renewed life in the Old Quarter

Helsinki

Giving old spaces new purpose

Save this picture! Majamaja Wuorio Eco-Cabin / Littow Architectes- Helsinki. Image © Marc Goodwin

Jaipur, India

Astronomical haven

Marrakech, Morocco

A place of beauty

Save this picture! Marrakech, Morocco. Image via Shutterstock/ By Maurizio De Mattei

New York City

Back in business

Save this picture! New York. Image via Shutterstock/By Ryan DeBerardinis

Odense, Denmark

Fairy-tale city

Puerto Escondido, Mexico

Rising design destination

Save this picture! Altanera House / Taller Alberto Calleja- PUERTO ESCONDIDO, MEXICO. Image Courtesy of Marcos Calleja

Reykjavik, Iceland

Abuzz with openings

Save this picture! Reykjavik, Iceland. Image via Shutterstock/ By Martin M303

Savannah, Georgia

Revitalized riverfronts

Save this picture! Riverfront of downtown Savannah in Georgia, USA. Image via Shutterstock/ By f11photo

Singapore

Superlative city-state

Save this picture! Singapore . Image via Shutterstock/ By TTstudio

St. Louis

A reinvigorated downtown

Save this picture! St Louis . Image via Shutterstock/ By A G Baxter

Sydney

Harborside stunners

Save this picture! Sydney, Australia. Image via Shutterstock/ By Olga Kashubin

Check the full list on Time's website.