World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. House 9A / 23o5Studio

House 9A / 23o5Studio

© Hiroyuki Oki
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  54
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jotun, Toto, Kanly, Xingfa
  • Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
© Hiroyuki Oki
Text description provided by the architects. The project with an area of ​​53.7m2 façade facing Southeast is located in a densely populated residential area, surrounded by 3-4-story row houses with dense density. The spatial layout is based on a careful analysis of microclimate conditions, ensuring proper ventilation and lighting for the activities taking place inside.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Ground and Mezzanine Floor Plans
© Hiroyuki Oki
With a small width of only 3m, the functions are arranged on a separate floor to create a connection space through the atrium. The kitchen and dining room are lifted up to help free up the ground floor into a continuous and unlimited space. The master bedroom is arranged in a two-story connecting block in front. The study space is arranged. on top to create certain privacy.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Second and Third Floor Plans
© Hiroyuki Oki
In this house, we want to evoke an authentic living experience for a young family living in a typical Vietnamese urban townhouse. Airy, with a view throughout, the apartment still possesses a sense of privacy and safety when needed. As such, the house is a pure representation of the life of a young, creative, contemporary Vietnamese family.

Section 01
© Hiroyuki Oki
Light is slowly set up with regions that directly and separately the space into components light, material, tranquility, temperature, resulting in the field a peaceful and feeling familiar with the atmosphere of the traditional East Asian housing spaces. The stillness in space brings people to deeply feel themselves, towards one.

© Hiroyuki Oki
23o5Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "House 9A / 23o5Studio" 18 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

