We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ArchDaily & Strelka Award Are Now Open for Voting

ArchDaily & Strelka Award Are Now Open for Voting

Save this article
ArchDaily & Strelka Award Are Now Open for Voting

ArchDaily, Strelka Institute, and Strelka KB have selected a long list of 50 architectural projects from Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan for the second edition of The ArchDaily & Strelka Award. The open call invited emerging architects to submit their built projects that emphasize sustainability, research-based and participatory design, and the innovative use of materials. Architects and architecture and design firms that started their practice no more than 10 years ago could apply with projects that were built in the past five years.

Until August 25th, the readers of ArchDaily and Strelka Mag can vote for the projects that will make the shortlist.

Vote Here


About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "ArchDaily & Strelka Award Are Now Open for Voting" 17 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966927/archdaily-and-strelka-award-are-now-open-for-voting> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream