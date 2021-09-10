We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Viewpoint House / Lívia Zanelli

Viewpoint House / Lívia Zanelli

© Daniel Santo

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bauru, Brazil
  • Architects: Lívia Zanelli
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daniel Santo, Rodrigo Vicentini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Deca, Docol, Hart Construções Metálicas, JM Pisos industriais e esportivos, Lukisa, MD Engenharia, Serralheria Colonial, Serralheria Querubim, Tramontina
  • Architect In Charge:Lívia Zanelli
  • Engineering:Mauri Leite
  • Landscape Design:Lívia Zanelli
  • General Consultant:Marcelo Cafisso
  • Collaborators:Francisco Vieira
  • City:Bauru
  • Country:Brazil
© Daniel Santo
Text description provided by the architects. The house was built on an urban plot of 324 m². In a city with severe drainage problems, we chose to leave 1/3 of the land permeable. For this, the house, formed by four main volumes connected by the stairwell, was verticalized to configure free areas with different shapes, orientations, and heights that visually integrate with the city, observing the street and the surroundings.

© Daniel Santo
Intermediate floor plan
© Daniel Santo
360 ​​m² of patios, terraces, and gardens were added to the 270 m² essential functions of the dwelling. A significant gain for the lot close to a busy avenue and embedded in the block - necessary breaths for play, gym, and leisure, with uses guided by the rhythm of the day and the seasons of the year. Thus, the program is divided into:

© Daniel Santo
  • Ground floor: garage, office (an independent volume that can also be a shop or an autonomous minimum housing), bicycle workshop, and laundry, in addition to the covered patio and garden with 60% of the free area;
  • Intermediate floor: dormitories with patios, bathrooms, library, and south facing patio, overlooking the street;
  • Rooftop: kitchen, swimming pool, and west terrace overlooking the valley – a viewpoint for the sunset and astronomical observations.

© Daniel Santo
Section A
© Daniel Santo
The building system sought to reduce the costs of the construction and maintenance, namely: metallic structure, exposed concrete blocks, as well as all the installations, also exposed. The combination of patios and openings favor natural lighting and ventilation, and home automation contributes to energy savings.

© Daniel Santo
The internal walls of the intermediate floor are drywall, favoring the reconfiguration and opening of ample space in a future exchange of uses. In addition to exposed concrete in the slabs and closings, granilite and Portuguese mosaic were used for the floors. The project has space for composting/sorting of solid and recyclable waste, solar panels for heating water, and the construction rubble was destined for the Civil Construction Waste Recycling Plant in the city.

© Daniel Santo
© Daniel Santo
The façade of the house, formed by two layers (concrete blocks and cobogós + plants), seems to contribute to a kinder and friendlier city while, curiously, it has become a backdrop for the photos of passersby.

© Daniel Santo
© Daniel Santo
Project gallery

Cite: "Viewpoint House / Lívia Zanelli" [Casa Mirante / Lívia Zanelli] 10 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

