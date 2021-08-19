World Photography Day: 25 Emerging Architectural Photographers from Around the Globe

Architectural photography has developed into its own art form, and it might be as important as the built work itself. We consume architecture not only physically and spatially in a building but also through photographs. A good image reportage work can give the viewer a feeling of the atmosphere, senses, and design intentions the project may spark, without actually being in the place. Photography is also a way of documenting the project's process, the use of materials, lighting, and architectural elements, and as a result, tell a complete story behind a building.

To celebrate World Photography Day, we've gathered a list of 25 architectural photographers from around the world who are worth knowing - and following on Instagram. These emerging photographers have been selected for their ability to capture architecture each in their own unique ways. Get to know them!

+ 26

Asia

Yosuke Ohtake, Japan



Follow him on Instagram

Trieu Chien, Vietnam

Follow him on Instagram

Asif Salman, Bangladesh

Follow him on Instagram

Niveditaa Gupta, India

Follow her on Instagram

Europe

Alexandra Timpau, Czech Republic

Follow her on Instagram

Ana Amado, Spain

Follow her on Instagram

Follow him on Instagram

Johnny Umans, Belgium

Follow him on Instagram

Lorenzo Zandri, United Kingdom

Follow him on Instagram

Francisco Nogueira, Portugal

Follow him on Instagram

North America

Raphaël Thibodeau, Canada

Follow him on Instagram

Leonid Furmansky, United States

Follow him on Instagram

Maxime Brouillet, Canada

Follow him on Instagram

Latin America

Fernando Schapochnik, Argentina

Follow him on Instagram

Follow him on Instagram

María Gonzalez, Chile

Follow her on Instagram

Follow him on Instagram

Camila Cossio, Mexico

Follow her on Instagram

Manuel Sá, Brazil

Follow him on Instagram

Ana Mello, Brazil

Follow her on Instagram

Africa

Adam Letch, South Africa

Follow him on Instagram

Dave Southwood, South Africa

Follow him on Instagram

Oceania

Benjamin Hosking, Australia

Follow him on Instagram

Willem Dirk Du Toit, Australia

Follow him on Instagram

David Straight, New Zealand

Follow him on Instagram

Editor's Note: Maria Gonzalez worked as ArchDaily's Projects Manager.