  Best Architecture Masters According to the BAM Ranking

Best Architecture Masters According to the BAM Ranking

In order “to help architects and students to get to know the best International Master’s programs available”, the Best Architecture Masters (BAM) has established its annual list of top postgraduate architecture curriculums. Based on the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, for the 2021 edition, 22 Universities were selected to be evaluated, by an Expert Committee, formed by 15 professors from all over the world.

In 2021, the Harvard Master in Architecture II continued to lead the ranking, and Colombia maintained second place with its Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design. TU Delft in the Netherlands took on the third position, becoming the best in Europe while Tsinghua University in China followed in the fourth position, becoming the best in Asia. The Master in Architecture of the Pontificia Universidad Católica in Chile occupied the 15th position and was named the best program in Latin America.

According to BAM ranking, the top master's degrees in architecture in 2021 are: 

1- Harvard | Master in Architecture II

2- Columbia | Master of Science Degree in Advanced Architectural Design

3- TU Delft | The Berlage Post-master in Architecture and Urban Design

4- Universidad Politécnica de Madrid + ETH Zurich | Master of Advanced Studies in Collective Housing (MCH)

5- Tsinghua University | Master in Architecture

6- Princeton University | Post-professional Graduate Program in Architecture

7- The Architectural Association (AA) | March in Architecture & Urbanism (DRL)

8- University College London (UCL) | Architectural Design MArch

9- Cornell University | Post-Professional Master of Science, Advanced Architectural Design

10- Technical University of Munich (TUM). Master of Arts MA in Architecture

11- Technische Universität Berlin | Master of Architecture in Tipology M-ARCH-T

12- Politecnico di Milano | Master Architecture and Urban Design

=12- Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya | MBArch Master's Degree in Advanced Studies in Architecture

14- Universidad de Navarra | Master's Degree in Theory and Architectural Design

15- SCI-Arc | M.Arch 2

=15- Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile | Magíster en Arquitectura

17- UCLA | M.S. Architecture and Urban Design

=17- Universidad de Los Andes | Maestría en Arquitectura

19- The University of Sydney | Master of Architecture

20- Universidad de Buenos Aires | Maestría en Proyecto Arquitectónico (MPA)

21- KTH Royal Institute of Technology | Master of Sciences MSc in Architecture

22- Universidade de São Paulo | Master in Architectural Design

Check out the full list of selected programs.

