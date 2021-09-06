We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Sal de Jade Restaurant / 0studio Arquitectura

Sal de Jade Restaurant / 0studio Arquitectura

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Restaurant
Hermosillo, Mexico
  • Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  510
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ILUMINACION ALPIN LED, MOOMA Mosaicos, TIMBERDUCK FURNITURE, TRES TINTAS TAPIZ, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Juan Antonio Corcuera, Miguel Ángel Delgado
© César Béjar
Text description provided by the architects. The configuration of the project was born from the intention to generate a simple volume with a pure orthogonal stroke. A monolith, that thanks to its materiality, its textures, and landscape, could represent the unique environment in which it is located.

© César Béjar
Section
Section
© César Béjar
In order for the interior to be fully alive, the atmospheres achieved by the proposed materials aim to provide an intimate experience for each of the visitors. Within the same space, different scenarios can be discovered, largely due to the transition of scales generated in a specific way by the nucleus at triple interior height. It not only cooperates in creating a great sensation of spatial amplitude but also transfers all the prominence to the shape of the monolith and transforms it into an iconic and unique volume on the city scale.

© César Béjar
Section
Section

By developing the entire program on a single level, the building has a laterally incorporated space that plays an opposite role to the volume. The lattice seeks to give the user a permeable space with contact to the outside without losing privacy granted by the main volumetry.

© César Béjar
Project location

Address:Hermosillo, Son., Mexico

