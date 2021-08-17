We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Vergalhão Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

Vergalhão Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Brazil
  • Architects: CoDA arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Júlia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Antunes Móveis Planejados, Lumini, Portinari, Suvinil, Tok Stok, WS marmoraria
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Grilo, Isabela Bandeira
Text description provided by the architects. In this apartment, we had the experience of adapting a previous project, which had not fully met the owners' needs. The focus of the renovation was the living room and kitchen space, which also included the integration with the balcony area, which was not often used by the couple.

The expansion of the room allowed the positioning of the dining table next to the window, freeing up the space for the living room, which started to function as a space for socializing and leisure for the family, free from the movement of people. There, a large metal bookcase made of smooth rebars organizes and displays decorative objects, books, vinyl records, and plants, in addition, of course, to the daughter's toys.

Plan
Plan
The materiality of the project was defined based on the existing elements: gray floor, black kitchen, white walls. From this initial base, we searched for elements that could reinforce visual sobriety, such as the walls of concrete blocks and the white countertop, in contrast to the wood of the main panel of the room - a multifunctional element that disguises the entrance to the rooms, stores dishes, tv equipment’s, swing net and other objects.

Project location

Address:Águas Claras, Brasilia - Distrito Federal, 70297-400, Brazil

CoDA arquitetos
Cite: "Vergalhão Apartment / CoDA arquitetos" [Apartamento Vergalhão / CoDA arquitetos] 17 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966807/vergalhao-apartment-coda-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

