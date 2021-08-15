We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Museums & Exhibit
  United States
  MoLaS Woodland Classroom / in situ studio

MoLaS Woodland Classroom / in situ studio

MoLaS Woodland Classroom / in situ studio

© Keith Isaacs

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Museums & Exhibit, Classrooms
Durham, United States
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Text description provided by the architects. The woodland classroom is located at the edge of the woods by an outdoor gathering space shared by a cluster of other small museum buildings. The program is two separate classrooms joined by a large roof. The space between the classrooms is a breezeway that frames views of the woods. The roof is punctured by nine skylights that flood spaces beneath with natural light.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
Section
Section
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The approach to the classrooms is from the east and guides museum-goers towards the breezeway. The building is simple, low, and quiet from this view, a counterpoint to the contoured, tall, and airy spaces within. The two classrooms are “conjoined twins,” possessing identical programs and connected by a single roof, but possessing individual character. The building has become the center for camp activities and outdoor gatherings at the museum.

Plan
Plan
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

The budget for the project was modest. Construction is wood-framed, with roof trusses forming a broad roof canopy overhead. The shape of these trusses is expressed directly at the rake end eaves. Roof overhangs are generous in all directions, and the standing seam roof panels are light in tone to reflect the sun’s heat. Limited window openings are judiciously located to feature the woodland environs from within each classroom.

© Keith Isaacs
© Keith Isaacs

Project location

Address: Durham, NC, United States

in situ studio
Museums & Exhibit, Classrooms, United States
Cite: "MoLaS Woodland Classroom / in situ studio" 15 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

