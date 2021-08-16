We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Mono House / Patio Estudio

Mono House / Patio Estudio

© Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Patio Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3660 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Adobe Systems Incorporated, FV, Faplac Melamina, Jhonson, Roca, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Federico Romano Lorenzi, Pablo Martín Danna
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the end of a sloped neighborhood, on a place that borders a native forest; in contrast, the land where the house is located is flat, with no vegetation or gradients.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
With soil extracted from the land itself, the house rises 1.30m high to pass the line of sight over the neighboring grove and take advantage of a better view of the landscape.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Plan
Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section 02
Section 02
Section 03
Section 03
© Gonzalo Viramonte
The entrance is on the upper floor which contains 9 different areas - living room, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms - connected by a corridor and separated by patios. The first floor has a garage and a barbecue area connected to a swimming pool and a volleyball court.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
The patio is the element that separates and connects the different functions of the house, it is used to expand the volume of the house on the ground, generating complementary spaces that allow the interior/exterior link, taking the outside as part of the inside, perceiving it as another part of the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
Each patio has a function that complements the areas of the house. The areas are modules that are created from the voids - internal patios - and are connected by a corridor. The original space was fragmented into 9 solid volumes and 11 empty volumes, 11 patios.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
The house is a monolithic structure generated by a concrete skin that envelops the house and gives it an introverted character. It generates intimacy with the neighbors and orients the visuals towards the "inside" - patios -. The materials reinforce it with the concrete and stone exterior and the wood interior.

Patio Estudio
Concrete

Cite: "Mono House / Patio Estudio" [Casa mono / Patio Estudio] 16 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966777/mono-house-patio-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

