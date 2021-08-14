Brunswick Green House / DOOD Studio

+ 18

Architects: DOOD Studio

City: Brunswick West

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. A once dark and confined house has been renovated and transformed into a light, bright family home. The owners bought the home in 2017 with a vision to create a beautiful home to grow their family in.

The plan was to live in the house while they renovated and extended. The brief from the client was to open and connect the space to the north-facing yard. The bones of the house were in reasonable condition, so the clients were keen to retain as much of the existing footprint as possible.

Access to natural light was paramount. The addition is a deliberate contrast to the front of the house, featuring dark recycled cladding and recycled red brickwork. A minimalist kitchen is light and bright; a huge transformation from the dark low ceilings of the original house.