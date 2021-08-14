We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurant
  Mexico
  La Tequila Restaurant / LOA

La Tequila Restaurant / LOA

La Tequila Restaurant / LOA

© César Béjar Studio

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Restaurant
Zapopan, Mexico
© César Béjar Studio
Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant is located within a shopping and financial district in Zapopan, Jalisco, near the city of Guadalajara, Mexico. The objective of the project was to implement the aesthetic and architectural identity of a business with almost 3 decades of history and a rooted culture of artisanal products and processes. Throughout the last 26 years, La Tequila has made itself a reputation as the city’s premier destination for Mexican cuisine and, as such, it has built a strong sense of identity that we were tasked with preserving.

© César Béjar Studio
Plan - Ground floor
© César Béjar Studio
Plan - 1st floor
© César Béjar Studio
The project aims to reinvigorate that identity, by taking the original textures & components and applying them in novel ways to create a renewed but familiar language. This is analogous to the restaurant’s cuisine, which takes traditional Mexican recipes and transposes them to a modern context.

© César Béjar Studio
The origin of the source was the main concern, with locally produced materials and handcrafts that would reaffirm what the concept stands for.

© César Béjar Studio
The program is fairly straightforward. Back-of-house areas, including kitchen, product reception, staff bathrooms, and offices, are distributed across two levels and take up roughly 40% of the total volume. Meanwhile, the front of the house, which occupies the remaining 60% of the restaurant, is divided into 3 distinct areas: an interior hall, ideal for family gatherings, that faces the open section of the kitchen and is in close proximity to bathrooms and kids' club; a large semi-outdoor area for different seating configurations directly in front of the bar, that offers great views of the neighboring commercial district; and an adjoining terrace that can be enclosed by a series of textile curtains to serve as private dining areas.

© César Béjar Studio
Project location

Address: Plaza Comercial "The Landmark Guadalajara" in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

LOA León Orraca Arquitectos
