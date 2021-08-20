Address Critical Issues in Architecture and the Future of Cities at Graphisoft's Digital Event

Graphisoft will host its annual global event online, September 14-16. Building Together 2021 will offer insights into the most challenging and critical issues facing architects and engineers today. Through a carefully curated online program, the conference will highlight critical themes in the AEC industry, with more than 30 leading architects and experts from around the world participating.

“We’ve invited the greatest minds and thought leaders to delve into topics such as diversity in architecture, rapid rehousing, the future of cities, the changing role of architects, and the challenges of cultural heritage preservation,” said Huw Roberts, Graphisoft CEO. “Join us for a program rich in industry knowledge and insights about the future of architecture,” he added.

#1 Positive Climate Impact

Architecture has a large environmental impact, from reducing waste and maximizing urban greenery to collaboration and lobbying for change. Solutions to reduce pressure on the planet are now taking center stage. Philip Allsopp is CTO of Natura Materials Corp., and a Senior Sustainability Scientist with Arizona State University, working on global habitat solutions to address ecological and healthcare crises. Phil’s presentation discusses the mounting social, ecological and economic crises that are converging around human habitat where quality, durability and performance are all too frequently subordinated to the extraction of profits. The social and economic fallout is measurable, profound and alarming. Radical changes are needed and are possible when advanced analytic and parametric design, engineering, and fabrication tools are applied across habitat’s entire supply chain-as illustrated in housing for Warrior’s Code students. Don’t miss this amazing presentation on Day 1 of Building Together held on 2021, September 14-16.

#2 Sustainable Architecture

Sustainability is one of the key topics for cities, municipalities and thus architects around the globe. David Hertz — an American architect and educator known for his work in sustainable architecture and as an early innovator in the development of recycled building materials — will address this critical issue on Day 3 of Building Together 2021, happening online September 14-16.

#3 Smart Cities

Leading economists, heads of state, and tech innovators agree that after Covid-19, the world will never be the same. The OECD even highlighted “the need to rebuild cities long-term based on a new approach that takes better account of different needs and shifts from a logic of mobility to one of accessibility to basic amenities.” Combining these needs with current and future technological advances has given us a better chance than ever to build. Cities that are sustainable, inclusive, safe, and respond to their citizens’ needs. Join us online as our experts delve into this critical issue on Day 1 of Building Together 2021, September 14-16.

#4 The Changing Role of Architecture

Architecture has taken on a growing importance in our daily lives. It's not just about creating shelter or places to work and learn. There's so much more to consider now: sustainability, technology, smart solutions, inclusivity, diversity, and, of course, great design. As the role of the architect becomes more complex, so do the growing expectations of what issues architecture must solve. Join us on Day 2 of Building Together for an in-depth look at the changing role of architecture.

#5 Educating the Architects of the Future

As the role of architecture is changing dramatically, the education of future architects should follow or even predict it. As the hockey star Wayne Gretzky famously said, “Skate to where the puck is going, not where it has been.” In other words, educators play a critical role in preparing students for the challenges the industry will face 5-10 years from now. Is it simply a question of ‘less drawing and more tech?’ Join us on Day 1 of Building Together 2021, for a lively discussion about educating the architects of the future.

