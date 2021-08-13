We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Residence on Aegina Island / Demetrios Issaias - Tassis Papaioannou, Architects

Residence on Aegina Island / Demetrios Issaias - Tassis Papaioannou, Architects

Save this project
Residence on Aegina Island / Demetrios Issaias - Tassis Papaioannou, Architects

© George Messaritakis© George Messaritakis© George Messaritakis© George Messaritakis+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Islands, Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Text description provided by the architects. Situated near the Chora of Aegina Island, the residence is constructed in a longitudinal, almost flat, plot, with the very characteristic sandy soil, abundant with pistachio and olive trees. 

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The building is introverted. It is defined by an enclosed, ‘U’-shaped, perimeter wall, with its open side towards the South, and a courtyard in the middle. The wall is constructed by the local limestone, with a characteristic light yellow color. The life of the house is centered around the courtyard. The house is pushed away from the plot’s entrance and the busy street, in order to protect the inhabitants from noise pollution, but also, in order to find a spot to build without removing any trees or damaging the landscape. 

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

A vertical to the entrance and the street line is materialized as a circulation axis, which begins from the ‘entrance gate’, goes through the house’s perimeter wall, and separates the composition into two units, the west and east clusters. The west volume, vertical to the street, with the characteristic skylight, hosts the main living areas and the guest room.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The living room opens up and is united with the outdoor “stoa” and the central courtyard. The east cluster, parallel to the entrance, hosts the kitchen, the bedroom, and the independent volume of the atelier. The accessible terrace of the painting studio, covered and shaded, offers a spectacular, panoramic view of the sea and the inner parts of Aegina.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

The design paid particular attention to the environmental and bioclimatic performance of the house. All spaces are naturally lighted and cross-ventilated, while simple, custom-made, and prefabricated shading mechanisms have been used in louvers and pergolas. The choice of materials has been defined according to their durability and their ability to integrate into the landscape.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

As mentioned above, the perimeter wall has been constructed by local limestone, while exposed concrete elements and naturally colored plasters are found in all other structural and non-structural elements. Secondary structures, such as shading devices and the pergolas are made of wood and metal frames. The window frames, according to the particular needs of each space, are either wooden made, where louvers are required, metallic for smaller openings, or from aluminum in the larger, sliding openings.

Save this picture!
© George Messaritakis
© George Messaritakis

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Demetrios Issaias - Tassis Papaioannou, Architects
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "Residence on Aegina Island / Demetrios Issaias - Tassis Papaioannou, Architects" 13 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966710/residence-on-aegina-island-demetrios-issaias-tassis-papaioannou-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream