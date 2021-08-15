Kim-chon House / 23o5Studio

+ 41

Houses • Truong Tho, Vietnam Architects: 23o5Studio

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Text description provided by the architects. In thinking about architecture, I have always been obsessed with Serenity, Silence, and Intimacy. The ambiguity of definitions, the space is built with a specific function, but can be used for many different functions, a neutral, stimulated setting. activated by the user.

The space is separated into different layers with a homogeneous material inside and outside, blurring the boundaries, only the subject and the atmosphere surrounding the subject determine the character of the space according to the characteristics of the space. intended use and each activity taking place.

A large opening with the space connecting the sky and the building has metaphorical and evocative meanings about the small image of humans in front of the vast nature.

Light is deliberately set up with zones that directly and indirectly separate the space into different components: light, materials, transitions, tranquility, temperature, the environment created feeling peaceful and familiar with the atmosphere of traditional Asian housing spaces. The stillness in space creates a connection between the subject with nature and a deep sense of self.