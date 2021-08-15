We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Kim-chon House / 23o5Studio

Kim-chon House / 23o5Studio

Save this project
Kim-chon House / 23o5Studio

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 41

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Truong Tho, Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  57
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Ha Tien cement, Xingfa
  • Lead Architects: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. In thinking about architecture, I have always been obsessed with Serenity, Silence, and Intimacy. The ambiguity of definitions, the space is built with a specific function, but can be used for many different functions, a neutral, stimulated setting. activated by the user.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The space is separated into different layers with a homogeneous material inside and outside, blurring the boundaries, only the subject and the atmosphere surrounding the subject determine the character of the space according to the characteristics of the space. intended use and each activity taking place.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

A large opening with the space connecting the sky and the building has metaphorical and evocative meanings about the small image of humans in front of the vast nature.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Light is deliberately set up with zones that directly and indirectly separate the space into different components: light, materials, transitions, tranquility, temperature, the environment created feeling peaceful and familiar with the atmosphere of traditional Asian housing spaces. The stillness in space creates a connection between the subject with nature and a deep sense of self.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
23o5Studio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Kim-chon House / 23o5Studio" 15 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966706/kim-chon-house-23o5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream