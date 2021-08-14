We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Ukraine
  5. Shelest Retreat / YoDezeen studio

Shelest Retreat / YoDezeen studio

Save this project
Shelest Retreat / YoDezeen studio

© Andrii Shurpenkov© Andrii Shurpenkov© Andrii Shurpenkov© Andrii Shurpenkov+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Khotyanivka, Ukraine
  • Architects: YoDezeen studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1234
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrii Shurpenkov
  • Lead Architects: Artem Zverev, Artur Sharf, Kristina Galyuta, Maksim Sidorchuk
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrii Shurpenkov
© Andrii Shurpenkov

Text description provided by the architects. Shelest project is located in the dense pine forest on the shores of the Kyiv Sea. The first task for the team was to slow down, walk around the surrounding countryside, get some fresh air and feel the atmosphere that the client, the local developer, was trying to create. He talked a lot about the environmental friendliness of everything that concerns and is associated with the country club. And he sought to complement the purity of nature with architecture that would organically flow into it.

Save this picture!
© Andrii Shurpenkov
© Andrii Shurpenkov
Save this picture!
Restaurant Plan
Restaurant Plan
Save this picture!
© Andrii Shurpenkov
© Andrii Shurpenkov

The main task of the YODEZEEN studio team was to convey the idea of ​​the recreational complex with the help of architectural solutions and bring any person closer to nature. The team developed the exterior design of two buildings, a restaurant and a reception, on both sides of the pool, the main assembly points for holidaymakers, and integrated them into the overall landscape. Conceptually, this solution strives for authenticity and fusion with nature, not only due to natural materials but also by the massiveness of the construction. Thus, the architects designed a lightweight, almost weightless structure that complemented the existing Zen, but without an extra-urban load on the space.

Save this picture!
© Andrii Shurpenkov
© Andrii Shurpenkov
Save this picture!
© Andrii Shurpenkov
© Andrii Shurpenkov

Both buildings made of pine beams look like huge open birdhouses. The main emphasis of environmental friendliness is demonstrated not only in the atmosphere but also in the used materials. Thus, pine of the same species that grows in the forest, that surrounds the recreational complex, was chosen as the main construction material. The architects enchased the outer cladding of the facades with wooden battens and made the interior spaces as open as possible with visible structural trusses to make the buildings look weightless.

Save this picture!
© Andrii Shurpenkov
© Andrii Shurpenkov
Save this picture!
© Andrii Shurpenkov
© Andrii Shurpenkov

The architects placed the restaurant and the reception at the assembly point. It allows a customer to have dinner by the pool during the day and watch how flaring fires slightly break the silence against the background of the night forest.

Save this picture!
© Andrii Shurpenkov
© Andrii Shurpenkov

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Damba Kyyivsʹkoho Vodoskhovyshcha, Khotyanivka, Kyivs'ka oblast, Ukraine

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
YoDezeen studio
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantUkraine
Cite: "Shelest Retreat / YoDezeen studio" 14 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966703/shelest-yodezeen-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream