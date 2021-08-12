We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Foster + Partners Completes Safra Center for Brain Sciences in Jerusalem

Foster + Partners Completes Safra Center for Brain Sciences in Jerusalem

Save this article
Foster + Partners Completes Safra Center for Brain Sciences in Jerusalem

Foster + Partners has recently completed the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences, a new research facility within the Hebrew University of Jerusalem campus. The design features an array of flexible laboratories arranged in two parallel wings around an open central courtyard, which recreates the surrounding landscape through its citrus trees and water stream. The distinctive facade screen represents the neurological brain structure, as drawn by Spanish neuroscientist Santiago Ramon y Cajal at the beginning of the 20th century.

Exterior view of The Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences. The building has been carefully sited amid its natural rugged setting.. Image © Studio Harel GilboaMusicians performing at the 200-seater auditorium.. Image © Studio Harel GilboaView of the courtyard at ground level. Planted with citrus trees and a man-made stream along its length, the courtyard forms a quiet, reflective space and a cool microclimate, which can be further mediView of the courtyard at ground level. Planted with citrus trees and a man-made stream along its length, the courtyard forms a quiet, reflective space and a cool microclimate, which can be further mediated by a retractable ETFE roof.ated by a retractable ETFE roof.. Image © Studio Harel GilboaView of interior courtyard with the indoor trees. The building is arranged as two parallel wings around this central courtyard.. Image © Studio Harel Gilboa+ 22

Save this picture!
View of interior courtyard. Planted with citrus trees and a man-made stream along its length, the courtyard forms a quiet, reflective space and a cool microclimate, which can be further mediated by a retractable ETFE roof.. Image © Studio Harel Gilboa
View of interior courtyard. Planted with citrus trees and a man-made stream along its length, the courtyard forms a quiet, reflective space and a cool microclimate, which can be further mediated by a retractable ETFE roof.. Image © Studio Harel Gilboa

The new research facility dedicated to the exploration of the brain is a mix of social spaces and laboratories designed to cater to the scientific community and the wider public. Located within a natural landscape, the project, which will become a gateway to the University, incorporates biophilic design principles and features an important social space. The heart of the scheme is the central courtyard, which establishes new circulation routes within the campus and forms a cool microclimate through the use of greenery and a central water feature.

Save this picture!
The dynamic social spaces are designed to attract exceptional scientists, as well as to foster an interest in the centre’s research activities within the wider community.. Image © Studio Harel Gilboa
The dynamic social spaces are designed to attract exceptional scientists, as well as to foster an interest in the centre’s research activities within the wider community.. Image © Studio Harel Gilboa

The project has a progressive social agenda that has been applied at an urban scale, creating a center for research and learning that is truly inclusive. The new building is located just off the main pedestrian spine of the University, and its façade invites exploration, drawing people inside to learn about the research activities. - Darron Haylock, Partner, Foster + Partners

Related Article

Foster + Partners Reveals Master Site Plan for Atlanta’s Centennial Yards

The laboratories feature a flexible design that can accommodate future needs within the research process. The twenty-eight facilities are linked by social hubs, designed to "encourage informal interaction and exchange of ideas". The ground floor comprises teaching facilities, a 200-seat auditorium, a library and a café, as well as a gallery space for the display of brain-related art. The project's environmental strategy incorporates various passive techniques to reduce energy use. The building's orientation minimises solar gain, upper levels are shaded by the cast aluminium screen, while translucent ETFE canopies provide further passive cooling. 

Save this picture!
Close up of laser cut facade screen. It comprises a cast aluminium screen, with a non-repetitive representation of the early twentieth century drawings by Spanish neuroscientist, Santiago Ramon y Cajal, illustrating the neurological brain structure. Image © Studio Harel Gilboa
Close up of laser cut facade screen. It comprises a cast aluminium screen, with a non-repetitive representation of the early twentieth century drawings by Spanish neuroscientist, Santiago Ramon y Cajal, illustrating the neurological brain structure. Image © Studio Harel Gilboa

  • Foster + Partners Design Team Norman Foster: David Nelson, Spencer de Grey, Stefan Behling, Darron Haylock, Matthew Hayhurst, Parul Singh, Kadri Kaldam, Apostolos Despotidis, Joana Santos, Josef Musil
  • Foster + Partners Engineering Team: Roger Ridsdill Smith, Xiaonian Duan, Piers Heath
  • Collaborating Architect: YBGSNA - Yuval Baer Galit Shifman Nathan Architects

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Foster + Partners Completes Safra Center for Brain Sciences in Jerusalem" 12 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966667/foster-plus-partners-completes-safra-center-for-brain-sciences-in-jerusalem> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream