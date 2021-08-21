We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Belarus
  5. LUCH 6 Office/ KOTRA architects

LUCH 6 Office/ KOTRA architects

Save this project
LUCH 6 Office/ KOTRA architects

© Lizaveta Kulenenok© Lizaveta Kulenenok© Lizaveta Kulenenok© Lizaveta Kulenenok+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors, Detail
Minsk, Belarus
  • Architects:Tiutiunnik Artem, Chernova Yuliya, Anna Liakhovskaya, Lera Chernyavskaya
  • Project Manager:Olga Egorova
  • City:Minsk
  • Country:Belarus
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
© Lizaveta Kulenenok

Text description provided by the architects. Our LUCH 6 project was carried out in 2021 for Glera Games, one of the game development companies in Belarus. We received a unique site at Luch Watch Plant in Minsk, so the project was named after it. The historical building had recently been reconstructed and a part of it was rented out to companies, following the concept of offices neighboring watches manufactory.

Save this picture!
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
Save this picture!
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
© Lizaveta Kulenenok

Glera Games was to occupy 1031 m2 on the upper level of the building. High ceilings and many symmetrically rhythmic windows provide fantastic natural light and volume. As the architecture affects the interior, the interior affects the architecture, this works both ways. We took this concept as a basis and focused on creating a functional non-decorative interior. We designed the office space to match the modern and laconic appearance of the building and the dimensional spacing of its facade.

Save this picture!
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
Save this picture!
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
Save this picture!
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
© Lizaveta Kulenenok

The emphasis was put on the composition of volumes, their combinations, and the creation of light openings in blind walls. The color gamut is quite ascetic and consists of 2 major colors: monochromatic gray used for ceilings, walls, furniture, floor coverings, and black used to balance the interior background. We added some orange as a bright accent, as well as red to achieve the required contrast in space and create additional associations with the main company brand color – warm orange. 

Save this picture!
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
Save this picture!
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
© Lizaveta Kulenenok

The office level is divided into 4 zones: 1. Entrance area: reception desk, wardrobe, elevator hall, waiting area. 2. Common area: amphitheater for informal communication and presentations, recreational area with desks for short-term work, kitchen combined with dining room. 3. Working area: open space, individual offices. 4. Meetings area: open and closed meeting rooms are evenly distributed across the office space for the convenience of use. Meeting rooms of M and S sizes can either be used for remote work or offline work for teams of 2 to 10 people.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In this project, we aimed to create a neat space saturated with architectural elements in the interior and emphasize the unity of the appearance of the building with its interior. We wanted to create a holistic perception of the architectural object as well as form a flexible and functional space for effective collaboration, work, and rest.

Save this picture!
© Lizaveta Kulenenok
© Lizaveta Kulenenok

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Minsk, Belarus

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KOTRA architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDetailBelarus
Cite: "LUCH 6 Office/ KOTRA architects" 21 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966624/luch-6-office-kotra-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream