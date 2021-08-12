Président Roof Extension / CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism

+ 16

General Contractor: Novrifres

City: Brussels

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. President is an extension of private housing in Brussels. The flat roof of a 3-storey building has been privatized. A structure of 8,25 meters by 10 meters is anchored in the party walls.

The roof pavilion offers a living space, a kitchen, sanitary facilities, and a laundry room.

It connects to the renovated apartment below by a 4,25 meters high spiral staircase. Two separate outdoor spaces are created.

On the south, a large terrace opened towards the cityscape doubles the surface of the pavilion. On the north, an intimate terrace allows air circulation during hot days.