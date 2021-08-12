We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Président Roof Extension / CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism

Président Roof Extension / CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism

Président Roof Extension / CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Brussels, Belgium
  General Contractor: Novrifres
  City: Brussels
  Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. President is an extension of private housing in Brussels. The flat roof of a 3-storey building has been privatized. A structure of 8,25 meters by 10 meters is anchored in the party walls.

Plans
Plans
The roof pavilion offers a living space, a kitchen, sanitary facilities, and a laundry room.

It connects to the renovated apartment below by a 4,25 meters high spiral staircase. Two separate outdoor spaces are created.

On the south, a large terrace opened towards the cityscape doubles the surface of the pavilion. On the north, an intimate terrace allows air circulation during hot days.

Project gallery

CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism
Cite: "Président Roof Extension / CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism" 12 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

