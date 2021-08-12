Nursery & Daycare Center Wildschönau / Unisono Architekten + Kraft:Werk Architektur

+ 32

City: Oberau Wildschönau

Country: Austria

More Specs

Less Specs

The new Education Campus. The nursery’s thoughtful location at the End of 13 Linden Platz completes the Education Campus Oberau to a remarkably high standard. The new education institutes can be found alongside the Avenue 13 Linden (according to age), completely car-free: New Music Middle school- primary school- nursery and Daycare Centre. Following the desire for security and protection for the youngest: this new childcare facility is located in the most protected area.

Nursery and Daycare Center. The nursery’s location on top of the hill defines the boundaries of the education campus. We were able to use the whole site in the best way possible: new outdoor areas in proximity for everyone - the nursery, primary and middle school. The nursery with its outdoor areas is surrounded by nature and is shielded from the noise from the main road. It also bears the best view into the valley on both sides.

New design for the main entrance Music Middle School. The new main entrance to the middle school is the new main crossroad point of this square. It connects the southern entry of the courtyard with the main entrance on the 13 Linden Platz. Because of the open space, the foyer offers clear views and can be used multi-functionally.

Redesign Entrance “13 Linden Platz”. We create a parking space on the west side of the property and a generous kiss and ride zone in front of the new middle school building. This way the whole campus can be completely car-free. The redesign of the entrance creates a shared space for kids of all ages. All buildings are accessible from this central point on foot. The amphitheater opposite the primary school adds new value for outdoor events.