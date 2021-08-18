We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Ethai Cafe / Quarta & Armando

Ethai Cafe / Quarta & Armando

© Dirk Weiblen© Dirk Weiblen© Dirk Weiblen© Dirk Weiblen+ 7

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Quarta & Armando
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Dirk Weiblen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Changying 长盈, Naoto Fukasawa for Conde House, Nidu 泥度, 雷士照明
  • Design Team:Gianmaria Quarta, Michele Armando, Shiyuan Tang, Carlin Sun
  • The Client:Shanghai Ethai Restaurant Ltd
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked away in the busy commercial basement of Shanghai’s Kerry Center, Ethai Café offers a fresh take on traditional Thai cuisine, focusing on simple light dishes created from healthy ingredients. The earthy color and material palette is based on gradients reminiscent of central Thailand’s archaeological sites and lands, and its nooks and sitting areas appear to have been carved out of the rammed earth that envelops the façade.

watercolor. Image Courtesy of Quarta & Armando
watercolor. Image Courtesy of Quarta & Armando

Given the secluded and constrained nature of the site, we imagined a space that could provide a peaceful and transient retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. In order to achieve this, the project follows the directional concept of an enveloping geometry. Consequently, the facade is willingly designed give a slight cut to the space from the public area, through a lowered ceiling and a low wall, unfolding like a ribbon from within the restaurant and draping the exterior. An opening of the low wall, which reveals a banquette on the inside, creates an inviting entrance, naturally guiding customers into the space. These volumes are slightly offset from the site boundaries, enforcing this feeling of “space within space”.

layout. Image Courtesy of Quarta & Armando
layout. Image Courtesy of Quarta & Armando
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

The layout gives customers a certain level of privacy, while still feeling somewhat connected to the rest of the public space. Overlooking the customers stands a dome-shaped ceiling, formed by a grid of wooden beams, in which conceals the space’s lighting. This structure defines a vaulted space that feels private yet convivial, like a contemporary interpretation of the primordial hut.

© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

The material selection further enhances this idea of quiet sobriety by deploying a palette rich in earthy tones and alternating rough and smooth textures. Welcomed by the rammed earth gradient at the entrance, the customer then notes with interest the coarse terrazzo flooring that guides them into the space. Lifting further their eye-level, they will discover a rich texture on the vertical surfaces, covered by white arched tiles. Simultaneously, the environment feels natural from the wooden surfaces on the furniture and the grid ceiling, as well as the vegetation. Finally, pieces of artwork constitute different focal points of the restaurant, bringing a traditional Thai touch and finalizing the integrality of Ethai Café.

© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen

Project location

Address:Jing’an Kerry Centre, 150 Nanjing West Road, Shanghai, China

Cite: "Ethai Cafe / Quarta & Armando" 18 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966586/ethai-cafe-quarta-and-armando> ISSN 0719-8884

