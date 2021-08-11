We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Atyrau Bridge / New Moon Architects

Atyrau Bridge / New Moon Architects

Atyrau Bridge / New Moon Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bridges
Astaná, Kazakhstan
© Askhat Saduov

Text description provided by the architects. 314 meters long and 10.5 m wide Atyrau Bridge is one of the latest pieces of iconic architecture in contemporary Nur-Sultan. Designed by local young architects it’s become the most picturesque sightseeing in a historical part of the city.

© Askhat Saduov

Its design form and façade refer to the symbol of the Atyrau region a unique endemic – Caspian Sturgeon. Designed in a parametric manner, two and half thousand individual façade pieces of its shell create a shelter of the public space and give a sense of a place. It's truly one of the tourist destinations where people love to get together and bring their guests to visit.

© Askhat Saduov
Plan
Plan
© Zhuldyzbek Dana

One of the features is the sturgeon bronze sculpture installed in the middle of the bridge as a keeper of the place, where tourists love to rub the statue’s nose what became a tradition that gives you good luck. The bridge was the gift of the Atyrau Region to the capital city on its 20th anniversary.

© Askhat Saduov

Project location

Address:Astaná 020000, Kazakhstan

New Moon Architects
