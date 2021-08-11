Atyrau Bridge / New Moon Architects

+ 24

Engineering: BC Engeneering

Clients: Mayor’s Office of Astana

City: Astaná

Country: Kazakhstan

Text description provided by the architects. 314 meters long and 10.5 m wide Atyrau Bridge is one of the latest pieces of iconic architecture in contemporary Nur-Sultan. Designed by local young architects it’s become the most picturesque sightseeing in a historical part of the city.

Its design form and façade refer to the symbol of the Atyrau region a unique endemic – Caspian Sturgeon. Designed in a parametric manner, two and half thousand individual façade pieces of its shell create a shelter of the public space and give a sense of a place. It's truly one of the tourist destinations where people love to get together and bring their guests to visit.

One of the features is the sturgeon bronze sculpture installed in the middle of the bridge as a keeper of the place, where tourists love to rub the statue’s nose what became a tradition that gives you good luck. The bridge was the gift of the Atyrau Region to the capital city on its 20th anniversary.