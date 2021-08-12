We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. El Perdido Hotel / estudio ALA

El Perdido Hotel / estudio ALA

Save this project
El Perdido Hotel / estudio ALA

© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan+ 16

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Hotels
Todos Santos, Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. How might desert tourism foster the sustainable development of territory to champion environmental health and the well-being of local communities? In a region where the corrosion of culture and tradition is being accelerated by rapid development, El Perdido embraces Baja California Sur's historical roots and material culture, providing a glimpse of the past while suggesting a potential design language for the future. In order to dissipate established hierarchies, traditional building techniques have been embraced in novel applications and recast to foster new behaviors.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

El Perdido is located 800 meters from the Pacific Ocean in the small agricultural town of El Pescadero which is rich in plantations of basil, chili, tomatoes, and strawberries. The unique ecoregion is defined by expansive low shrubland that drifts across the coastal alluvial plains westward into the foothills of the Sierra de La Laguna mountains.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Through a climatic analysis, the design responds to the atmospheric conditions of its geography, and great care was taken to provide guests with optimal thermal comfort during their stay. Temperature, precipitation, humidity, wind, and solar incidence on the site were taken into consideration to employ strategies of passive cooling during the summer and passive heating in the winter.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The vernacular materiality allows the visitor to connect with the local way of life in Pescadero, where the endemic vegetation, earthen walls, wooden structure, and palm roofs epitomized Baja California Sur’s heritage. This palette, typically disregarded in contemporary development for imported materials and tropical vegetation, is defined exclusively by locally sourced materials and built by local craftsmen. Resisting convention, the architectural experience is imbued with the distinct terroir of the region while reinvigorating an appreciation for local

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Planta - Villa
Planta - Villa
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Guests arriving at the main entrance are welcomed by a formal grove of palo blanco trees that provide shade during the approach to the central house (Guest House). Composed of a living area, dining room, kitchen bar for visitors, multipurpose area, store with local products, and reception, the central house serves as the social nucleus and central spoke to the entire property. To the north of the house is a restaurant and bar resting within a deep canyon of locally collected boulders. To the south, a sunken courtyard delimited by low earthen walls hosts a quiet fountain and an east-facing chapel. Extending west from the chapel is a linear walk surrounded by endemic vegetation that takes guests to an observatory with panoramic views of the Pacific ocean. Each walk and each destination is specifically calibrated to connect guests to the regional contexts in which El Perdido is located.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The interior garden has a narrow pool directly connected to the central house and a collection of villas where guests live during their stay. Each villa is designed to promote both intimate and social life. Created by a bedroom, bathroom, living area, dining room, kitchen, and terrace; the buildings are configured to maximize efficiency while ensuring a constant dialogue between the interior space and the surrounding landscape. The result is a permeable building where the limits between the indoor and the outdoor vanish, where walls made of earth and Palo de Arco merge with the torotes and yucca



Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Todos Santos, Baja California, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
estudio ALA
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsMexico
Cite: "El Perdido Hotel / estudio ALA" [Hotel el perdido / estudio ALA] 12 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966555/el-perdido-hotel-estudio-ala> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream