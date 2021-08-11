We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. Juantana House / Activo Estudio

Juantana House / Activo Estudio

Save this project
Juantana House / Activo Estudio

© Daniel Ojeda© Daniel Ojeda© Daniel Ojeda© Daniel Ojeda+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Asunción, Paraguay
  • Architects: Activo Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Sika, Adobe, Blindex, Deca, Klaukol, Portinari, Portobello, Suvinil, Trimble, yguazu
  • Lead Architects: Leticia Celma, Daniel Ojeda
  • Clients:Juan Gómez, Tana Valinoti
  • Engineering:Felipe Ramírez
  • Landscaping:Leticia Celma
  • Collaborators:Martín Tellez, Claudia Gómez, Equirenta S.R.L.
  • City:Asunción
  • Country:Paraguay
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Text description provided by the architects. Juantana is a single-family house built in the Loma Pyta neighbourhood of Asunción. This was the first housing commission for the studio, and there was no stylistic or material basis of reference for the project, so the essence of the house was centered around defining its habitability from the experiences of the individual, to understand the daily life, the functionality, the character of the spaces and the relationship between those who inhabit it. All these factors are synthesized in Casa Juantana through a process that defines the main conditions as spatial efficiency, adaptation to the site and the application of high-impact, low-cost solutions.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Spatially, the project is divided into two levels: a ground floor with the social and service areas, the living room, dining room, the gallery, a study, as well as the kitchen, the laundry room, the bathroom and the storage room. The upper floor in turn contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Geometric order and rigor define the spaces that follow similar proportions, with a

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

symmetrical distribution, which accentuates the contrast between the intimate and the social, between the front and the back, between the top and the bottom, without losing the functional relationship.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Regarding the adaptation to the site, preservation and contact with nature is understood as the primary objective. The house is implanted in a way to conserve the unevenness of the terrain, seeking to modify the ground as little as possible and to preserve the existing vegetation and enhancing it as part of the architectural compositing. The trees interact with the house both as an extension of the covered space and also as a climate regulation system. The fundamental idea of using natural light as a formal element also arises, a relationship between the properties of materials and orientation, which allow the hierarchization of spaces without the need for limiting spatial definitions. The qualities of the space are reaffirmed through the use of the light.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Diaphanous and versatile spaces, the liberation of the corners by means of more slender structural elements and the continuity of the openings define the social areas. Contained environments bathed by the lights filtered both by the vegetation and by artificial filters and overhead lights form changing, introspective and intimate spaces.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Materially, the construction solutions are traditional techniques, a reinforced concrete structure and brick walls. Also, alternative techniques are integrated, such as the use of concrete floor bricks to improve thermal inertia, filter walls to protect the rooms from excessive sunlight and the use of skylights as lighting and heat dissipation elements. The wooden staircase integrates the different levels with an intention of lightness and spatial warmth.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Activo Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesParaguay
Cite: "Juantana House / Activo Estudio" [Vivienda Juantana / Activo Estudio] 11 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966517/juantana-house-activo-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream